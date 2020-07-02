Banks with operations in Singapore are banding together to raise industry standards for commodity financing in Singapore.

Stories you might have missed

Banks in Singapore band together to lift standards for commodity financing

THIS move was confirmed by the Singapore authorities, which told The Business Times on Thursday that this will be the first such set of "best practices" being developed by lenders here with the trading community, with the support of government agencies.

Temasek to delay annual reporting to September amid Covid-19 pandemic

EXECUTIVE director and chief executive Ho Ching said in a Facebook post on Thursday that many Temasek portfolio companies have businesses that span the globe, and that Covid-19 has delayed the financial reporting for many companies, especially those with operations worldwide.

Singapore adds China to 12-country pledge to keep trade open amid virus crisis

IN their joint statement, trade ministers of the participating countries acknowledge that “it is in our mutual interest to ensure that trade lines remain open”.

Singapore property investment sales down 45% in H1: Cushman & Wakefield

SINGAPORE'S property investment volume fell 45 per cent to S$6.13 billion in the first half of the year, according to preliminary data from Cushman & Wakefield.

Fitch revises Geo Energy's rating back to CC after failed bond tender offer

IT also changed the rating on the oustanding senior unsecured guaranteed notes of the company's subsidiary, Geo Coal International, back to CC, from C, with a recovery rating of RR4.

PE and VC fund-raising hit a snag in Q1: Preqin

THE private equity (PE) and venture capital (VC) industries faced headwinds in fund-raising during the first quarter of 2020, but the outlook for the medium to long term is positive, says a report by alternative-assets data-provider Preqin.

Companies tap Covid-19 skills upgrading scheme more than 60,000 times

EMPLOYEES from nearly 800 companies have taken up those training places under the Enhanced Training Support Package (ETSP), Senior Minister of State for Education Chee Hong Tat disclosed at a virtual conference about jobs on Thursday.

The STI today

Singapore properties, banks ride HK tailwind

THE Straits Times Index ended at 2,632.95, up 22.78 points or 0.87 per cent. A total of 1.8 billion securities, worth S$1.1 billion, were traded.