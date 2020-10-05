How Singapore responds to Covid-19 today will shape the country's growth in the coming five to ten years, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat said in Parliament on Monday.

Stories you might have missed

Singapore's response to Covid-19 today will shape next 5 to 10 years of growth: Heng

DEPUTY Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat said that in the next few years, how economies respond to transition will determine whether Covid-19 brings benefits or disadvantages - whether at the firm level, sector level, or across the economy.

New bill to help micro, small firms in Singapore wind up, restructure in a faster way

A NEW bill will be introduced in Parliament in October to establish a Simplified Insolvency Programme (SIP) to help micro and small companies restructure their debts or wind up their business in a quicker, simpler and cheaper way.

Larger gatherings may soon be possible; Phase Three roadmap in the works: Gan

THE government has begun piloting activities with a larger number of attendees, such as trade exhibitions, conferences and religious worship sessions, said Minister for Health Gan Kim Yong in Parliament on Monday.

Singapore retail sales down 5.7% in August; F&B dragged by caterer sector

SINGAPORE retail sales dropped 5.7 per cent on the year in August, an improvement from the 8.5 per cent year-on-year decline recorded in July, according to the Singapore Department of Statistics (SingStat) on Monday.

Singapore to expand Progressive Wage Model to more sectors

IN doing so, the government will seek to ensure that businesses in those sectors are able to absorb this change.

Data analytics firm GeoSpock raises US$5.4m in funding

THIS brings the total amount GeoSpock has raised to date to over US$32 million, said the firm, which also has offices in Singapore and Tokyo.

Public officers to be trained, held accountable: Indranee

THE government is upgrading IT systems and procurement capabilities to address lapses, said Second Minister for Finance Indranee Rajah in Parliament on Monday.

The STI today

Regional key indices rebound on hopes of new US stimulus and Trump’s recovery

THE Straits Times Index followed suit with a 21.12-point or 0.85 per cent increase to 2,517.23.

