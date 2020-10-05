You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mon, Oct 05, 2020 - 6:30 PM

How Singapore responds to Covid-19 today will shape the country's growth in the coming five to ten years, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat said in Parliament on Monday.
PHOTO: SPH

DEPUTY Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat said that in the next few years, how economies respond to transition will determine whether Covid-19 brings benefits or disadvantages - whether at the firm level, sector level, or across the economy.

New bill to help micro, small firms in Singapore wind up, restructure in a faster way

A NEW bill will be introduced in Parliament in October to establish a Simplified Insolvency Programme (SIP) to help micro and small companies restructure their debts or wind up their business in a quicker, simpler and cheaper way.

Larger gatherings may soon be possible; Phase Three roadmap in the works: Gan

THE government has begun piloting activities with a larger number of attendees, such as trade exhibitions, conferences and religious worship sessions, said Minister for Health Gan Kim Yong in Parliament on Monday.

Singapore retail sales down 5.7% in August; F&B dragged by caterer sector

SINGAPORE retail sales dropped 5.7 per cent on the year in August, an improvement from the 8.5 per cent year-on-year decline recorded in July, according to the Singapore Department of Statistics (SingStat) on Monday.

Singapore to expand Progressive Wage Model to more sectors

IN doing so, the government will seek to ensure that businesses in those sectors are able to absorb this change.

Data analytics firm GeoSpock raises US$5.4m in funding

THIS brings the total amount GeoSpock has raised to date to over US$32 million, said the firm, which also has offices in Singapore and Tokyo.

Public officers to be trained, held accountable: Indranee

THE government is upgrading IT systems and procurement capabilities to address lapses, said Second Minister for Finance Indranee Rajah in Parliament on Monday.

Regional key indices rebound on hopes of new US stimulus and Trump’s recovery

THE Straits Times Index followed suit with a 21.12-point or 0.85 per cent increase to 2,517.23.
 

Singapore digital trade documentation framework to combine with global Swift network

7 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 1 in the community and 1 imported

UK growth slowed less than thought in September: PMI data

Public officers to be trained, held accountable: Indranee

BOJ's Kuroda says economic uncertainty to remain 'very high' due to pandemic

New term of government starts from 'challenging fiscal position': DPM Heng

Regional key indices rebound on hopes of new US stimulus and Trump's recovery

AFTER a knee-jerk sell-off following news of President of the United States Donald Trump testing positive for the...

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Monday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Monday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 12.13...

Singapore digital trade documentation framework to combine with global Swift network

GLOBAL financial messaging network Swift and Singapore's Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) have partnered...

Sunseap to supply Facebook with solar energy for Singapore operations

SINGAPORE-BASED solar energy firm Sunseap Group on Monday said it will supply Facebook with renewable energy to...

7 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 1 in the community and 1 imported

[SINGAPORE] There were seven new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Monday noon (Oct 05), taking Singapore's total to...

