You are here
Daily Debrief: What Happened Today
Stories you might have missed
Singapore's response to Covid-19 today will shape next 5 to 10 years of growth: Heng
DEPUTY Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat said that in the next few years, how economies respond to transition will determine whether Covid-19 brings benefits or disadvantages - whether at the firm level, sector level, or across the economy.
New bill to help micro, small firms in Singapore wind up, restructure in a faster way
A NEW bill will be introduced in Parliament in October to establish a Simplified Insolvency Programme (SIP) to help micro and small companies restructure their debts or wind up their business in a quicker, simpler and cheaper way.
Larger gatherings may soon be possible; Phase Three roadmap in the works: Gan
THE government has begun piloting activities with a larger number of attendees, such as trade exhibitions, conferences and religious worship sessions, said Minister for Health Gan Kim Yong in Parliament on Monday.
Singapore retail sales down 5.7% in August; F&B dragged by caterer sector
SINGAPORE retail sales dropped 5.7 per cent on the year in August, an improvement from the 8.5 per cent year-on-year decline recorded in July, according to the Singapore Department of Statistics (SingStat) on Monday.
Singapore to expand Progressive Wage Model to more sectors
IN doing so, the government will seek to ensure that businesses in those sectors are able to absorb this change.
Data analytics firm GeoSpock raises US$5.4m in funding
THIS brings the total amount GeoSpock has raised to date to over US$32 million, said the firm, which also has offices in Singapore and Tokyo.
Public officers to be trained, held accountable: Indranee
THE government is upgrading IT systems and procurement capabilities to address lapses, said Second Minister for Finance Indranee Rajah in Parliament on Monday.
The STI today
Regional key indices rebound on hopes of new US stimulus and Trump’s recovery
THE Straits Times Index followed suit with a 21.12-point or 0.85 per cent increase to 2,517.23.
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes