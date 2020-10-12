THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Singapore Exchange Regulation (SGX RegCo) are open to allowing hybrid and fully virtual shareholder meeting formats as a long-term option, should they "be carried out effectively", said MAS deputy managing director Ong Chong Tee on Monday.

Stories you might have missed

Singapore open to virtual shareholder meetings in post-Covid times: MAS

MAS deputy managing director Ong Chong Tee said MAS and Singapore Exchange Regulation (SGX RegCo) will "closely monitor" the experiences of issuers and investors in the conduct of virtual meetings.

Enhancements to ESG support schemes to bolster business recovery: Chan

THE retail sector's road to recovery will be challenging due to cyclical and inherent structural challenges, which necessitates their taking action to transform now, said Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing on Monday, where he also announced a host of enhancements to support schemes available for businesses.

Close to 3,600 opportunities available in retail sector in Singapore: MOM

AROUND 40 per cent are PMET roles, such as sales, marketing and business development managers, retail and wholesale trade managers, and commercial and marketing sales executives.

MAS extends low-cost funding to banks, finance companies to support SME lending

MAS will extend its low-cost Singapore-dollar facility which had been slated to end on April 1, 2021, to Sept 30, 2021.

Digital economy the top-performing equity exposure in Q3: iFast

JUST like the previous quarter, digital economy stocks - as gauged by the O'Shares Global Internet Giants exchange-traded fund (ETF) - extended its outperformance.

Warehouse landlords rank among biggest gainers of growing e-commerce in Asean

WAREHOUSE landlords are expected to be the biggest gainers as growing Sino-US tensions fuel a strategic shift in manufacturing and logistics value chains to South-east Asia and more companies adopt a "China + 1" strategy.

The STI today

STI begins the week with 0.8% gain

SINGAPORE stocks kicked off the week on a positive start, with the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) ending the day up 0.77 per cent or 19.46 points to close at 2,552.42.

