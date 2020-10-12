You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mon, Oct 12, 2020 - 6:30 PM

mas.jpg
THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Singapore Exchange Regulation (SGX RegCo) are open to allowing hybrid and fully virtual shareholder meeting formats as a long-term option, should they "be carried out effectively", said MAS deputy managing director Ong Chong Tee on Monday.
PHOTO: SPH

Stories you might have missed

Singapore open to virtual shareholder meetings in post-Covid times: MAS

MAS deputy managing director Ong Chong Tee said MAS and Singapore Exchange Regulation (SGX RegCo) will "closely monitor" the experiences of issuers and investors in the conduct of virtual meetings.

Enhancements to ESG support schemes to bolster business recovery: Chan

THE retail sector's road to recovery will be challenging due to cyclical and inherent structural challenges, which necessitates their taking action to transform now, said Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing on Monday, where he also announced a host of enhancements to support schemes available for businesses.

Close to 3,600 opportunities available in retail sector in Singapore: MOM

AROUND 40 per cent are PMET roles, such as sales, marketing and business development managers, retail and wholesale trade managers, and commercial and marketing sales executives.

MAS extends low-cost funding to banks, finance companies to support SME lending

MAS will extend its low-cost Singapore-dollar facility which had been slated to end on April 1, 2021, to Sept 30, 2021.

Digital economy the top-performing equity exposure in Q3: iFast

JUST like the previous quarter, digital economy stocks - as gauged by the O'Shares Global Internet Giants exchange-traded fund (ETF) - extended its outperformance.

Warehouse landlords rank among biggest gainers of growing e-commerce in Asean

WAREHOUSE landlords are expected to be the biggest gainers as growing Sino-US tensions fuel a strategic shift in manufacturing and logistics value chains to South-east Asia and more companies adopt a "China + 1" strategy.

The STI today

STI begins the week with 0.8% gain

SINGAPORE stocks kicked off the week on a positive start, with the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) ending the day up 0.77 per cent or 19.46 points to close at 2,552.42.
 

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

MinLaw extends contract relief periods; OTPs for commercial, industrial properties included

France must avoid general lockdown by all means, Castex says

UK risks losing its most robot-proof jobs to Covid

Hong Kong leader postpones policy speech to attend meeting in Beijing

Irish locals show their colours in Biden's ancestral home

4 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 1 in the community and 2 imported

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 12, 2020 06:08 PM
Companies & Markets

AusGroup unit awarded five-year scaffold and insulation services contract in Thailand

AN AusGroup subsidiary has been awarded a five-year scaffold and insulation services contract with Esso (Thailand)...

Oct 12, 2020 06:04 PM
Stocks

STI begins the week with 0.8% gain

SINGAPORE stocks kicked off the week on a positive start, with the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) ending the...

Oct 12, 2020 05:30 PM
Government & Economy

MinLaw extends contract relief periods; OTPs for commercial, industrial properties included

THE relief periods under Part 2 of Singapore's Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act will be extended by one to five...

Oct 12, 2020 05:20 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Monday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Monday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 11.92...

Oct 12, 2020 05:14 PM
Real Estate

BuildTech Asia Digital Series to take place virtually on Oct 14-15

THE inaugural BuildTech Asia Digital Series will take place virtually on Oct 14-15 to showcase the region's latest...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stock: Fruit distributor SunMoon slumps amid parent's bankruptcy woes

Hawkers United divided in bitter stakeholder spat

Brokers' take: Analysts like Kimly for its attractive dividends, strong food-delivery orders

More landed homes sold in Q3 as buyers seek to guard wealth

Broker's take: Top Glove's ESG risks to fall on strong balance sheet, automation investments, says Maybank KE

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for