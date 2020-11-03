You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Tue, Nov 03, 2020 - 6:30 PM

As Singapore moves towards recovery, businesses should be enabled to reallocate resources to more productive uses, "rather than being stuck in a prolonged, painful, unproductive struggle, when circumstances and business assumptions have clearly changed", said Second Minister for Law Edwin Tong in Parliament on Tuesday.
Re-Align Framework tackles power imbalance faced by small, micro firms

AS Singapore moves towards recovery, businesses should be enabled to reallocate resources to more productive uses, "rather than being stuck in a prolonged, painful, unproductive struggle, when circumstances and business assumptions have clearly changed", said Second Minister for Law Edwin Tong in Parliament.

NWC does not expect all employers to need to cut wages in next 12 months: Josephine Teo

SHE said not all employers will need to cut wages, as some have seen no reduction in demand, while others have already adjusted wage levels or non-wage costs in line with earlier guidelines issued in March.

Construction sector given more time and other help to share burden across value chain

NEW proposed measures, including a universal four-month extension of time for construction contracts, aim to provide support so that no single part of the built-environment sector "has to bear a disproportionate share of the burden brought about by the pandemic", said Minister for National Development Desmond Lee in Parliament.

Temasek, Heritas Capital invest in China agrifood tech fund by Bits x Bites

CHINESE venture capital Bits x Bites has achieved the US$30 million first close of its new US$70 million fund to grow agrifood technology in China.

ARA Logos raises about S$50m in private placement

ARA Logos Logistics Trust has raised about S$50 million from its private placement to partially finance its proposed acquisition of five Australian properties and investment in two of the sponsor's funds.

Corporate earnings

The STI today

STI climbs 2.21% to 2,497.22 points on eve of US presidential polls

THE benchmark Straits Times Index ended the day up 54.09 points or 2.21 per cent at 2,497.22, with all 30 of its component stocks in positive territory.
 

Construction sector given more time and other help to share burden across value chain

Re-Align Framework tackles power imbalance faced by small, micro firms

Stocks

STI climbs 2.21% to 2,497.22 points on eve of US presidential polls

MARKETS around the world turned positive on the eve of the US presidential election, even though it had not become...

Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Tuesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Tuesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 5.01...

Life & Culture

Melbourne Cup's grim toll grows with Anthony Van Dyck death

[MELBOURNE] The death of Epsom Derby winner Anthony Van Dyck cast a pall over the Melbourne Cup on Tuesday, angering...

Banking & Finance

Hong Kong seen selling debt to mop up cash after Ant's IPO

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's central bank is expected to sell extra debt to soak up liquidity as funds return to the...

Government & Economy

Construction sector given more time and other help to share burden across value chain

NEW proposed measures, including a universal four-month extension of time for construction contracts, aim to provide...

