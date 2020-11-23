You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mon, Nov 23, 2020

The economy shrank by 5.8 per cent year on year in the third quarter, beating an earlier estimate of a 7 per cent decline.
Singapore GDP forecast to contract 6-6.5% for 2020; rebound expected next year: MTI

GDP is projected to grow by 4 per cent to 6 per cent in 2021, as the world's major economies recover from the economic disruption of the Covid-19 pandemic and post a rebound from this year's low base.

Singapore headline, core inflation fall in October after two months of marginal rises

SINGAPORE'S headline and core inflation both took a deflationary turn in October to -0.2 per cent, after two months of marginal increases.

Enterprise Singapore upgrades 2020 forecast for trade, non-oil domestic exports

SINGAPORE'S authorities on Monday upgraded their full-year projection for total merchandise trade and non-oil domestic exports (NODX), as the Republic's third-quarter total merchandise trade continued to shrink but at a slower pace.

A third of Singaporeans facing difficulty in home loan repayments: poll

COVID-19 has put a strain on Singaporeans' financial health, impacting their ability to pay their housing loans and dragging down their passive income, according to the latest survey by OCBC.

SingPass authentication required in order to redeem SingapoRediscovers Vouchers: STB

THE SingapoRediscovers vouchers can be redeemed online through five authorised booking partners - Changi Travel Services (also known as Changi Recommends), GlobalTix Klook & UOB Travel Planners (as consortium members), Traveloka, and Trip.com.

MAS to fund banks with up to 25b yuan to back offshore renminbi market

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on Monday said it will provide up to 25 billion yuan (S$5.1 billion) of funding to banks in Singapore, in an effort to deepen RMB liquidity and strengthen their ability to meet the growing renminbi (RMB) business needs of customers in Singapore and the region.

STI up 1.27% as economic data show signs of recovery

THE Straits Times Index (STI) ended the day at 2,848.78 points, up 35.77 points or 1.27 per cent. 
 

