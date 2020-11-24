The CEO said he was "disappointed" to see an earlier memo make its rounds in the media with "unsubstantiated reports" about why the outgoing trio were leaving.

Stories you might have missed

CIMB Singapore names three new business heads to replace axed trio

THE new appointments are: Merlyn Tsai as head of consumer banking, Singapore; Benjamin Tan Wee Chuan as head of commercial banking, Singapore; and Foo Tsiang Wei, head of corporate and investment banking, Singapore.

MAS launches grant to support green and sustainability-linked loans

THE Green and Sustainability-Linked Loan Grant Scheme, which will be effective from Jan 1 next year, comprises two tracks.

Mapletree buys sprawling Japan site for warehouses, to invest over S$550m

MAPLETREE said it will develop two blocks of Grade A four-storey, double ramp-way logistics facilities on the site.

DBS partners JD Logistics to offer supply chain financing to Hong Kong-based SMEs

THROUGH this partnership, DBS will provide supply chain financing to JDL's e-commerce SMEs that place their inventory in JDL's bonded warehouses and sell the imported goods on JD Worldwide.

Pair of adjoining shophouses along Bukit Pasoh Rd up for sale with S$35m guide price

THE freehold shophouses have a built-up area of around 10,078 square feet (sq ft) and combined land area of around 4,745 sq ft.

Corporate services startup Sleek raises US$4m in round led by SEEDS Capital

INVESTORS in the funding round include Enterprise Singapore's investment arm SEEDS Capital, Hong Kong multi-family office MI8 Limited, as well as investor Pierre Lorinet.

Patriarch of Scotts Holdings, Ameerali R. Jumabhoy, dies at 94

AMEERALI Rajabali Jumabhoy, prominent businessman and founder of Scotts Holdings Limited, died early on Tuesday.

The STI today

STI up 1.5%, sentiment boosted by Biden transition and hopes of economic recovery

THE Singapore Straits Times Index (STI) rose 1.5 per cent or 42.85 points to 2,891.63.

