You are here
Daily Debrief: What Happened Today
Stories you might have missed
HDT scraps electric-taxi business in Singapore on 'debilitating' Covid-19 hit
HDT Singapore Holding, whose electric taxis had plied the city-state's roads for about two years, is powering down the business for good and instead focusing on other green transportation solutions.
No bonus for civil servants this year; 2,400 lower-wage workers to get S$1,200
AFTER close consultation with public sector unions, the government has decided that there will not be a year-end annual variable component (AVC) payment for those in the civil service, the Public Service Division (PSD) said on Friday.
Singapore's service sector collects more revenue in Q3 than Q2, but receipts drop 9.5% yoy
ALL industries except information and communications services registered lower business receipts on a year-on-year basis.
UOB and Vietnam's Foreign Investment Agency secure more than S$3 billion FDI
MORE than 2,000 jobs are forecasted to be created in Vietnam from the next wave of investments, on top of the more than 17,000 jobs already created under the first MOU.
COE supply expected to drop 11% in Feb-April next year
THIS extrapolation is based on the Land Transport Authority's (LTA) passenger car lower deregistration numbers in October this year - which fell by about 2 per cent from the previous month.
MYP completes sale of ABI Plaza to CapitaLand fund entity
MYP had announced plans in September to sell ABI Plaza for S$200 million to Artemis Ventures, which is a Singapore-incorporated investment holding company linked to a private fund managed by CapitaLand Fund Management.
SGX queries Hong Leong Asia on rising stock price; shares climb 7.9%
SHARES of Hong Leong Asia (HLA) - the trade and industry arm of the Hong Leong group - surged on Friday, drawing a query from the bourse operator regarding its "unusual price movements".
Corporate earnings
- Halcyon Agri Q3 revenue recovers from Q2 on improved rubber demand
- Jumbo to buy 75% stake in Kok Kee Wanton Noodle; posts full-year S$8.2m loss
- ThaiBev cautious about recovery, stays competitive with wider offerings
The STI today
Singapore stocks end week in the red; STI down 0.1%
THE benchmark Straits Times Index fell 0.1 per cent or 1.66 points to 2,855.82 on Friday.
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes