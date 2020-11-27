The EV firm's taxi drivers were treated as full-time employees, receiving a base pay with employment benefits such as sick leave and CPF contributions.

Stories you might have missed

HDT scraps electric-taxi business in Singapore on 'debilitating' Covid-19 hit

HDT Singapore Holding, whose electric taxis had plied the city-state's roads for about two years, is powering down the business for good and instead focusing on other green transportation solutions.

No bonus for civil servants this year; 2,400 lower-wage workers to get S$1,200

AFTER close consultation with public sector unions, the government has decided that there will not be a year-end annual variable component (AVC) payment for those in the civil service, the Public Service Division (PSD) said on Friday.

Singapore's service sector collects more revenue in Q3 than Q2, but receipts drop 9.5% yoy

ALL industries except information and communications services registered lower business receipts on a year-on-year basis.

UOB and Vietnam's Foreign Investment Agency secure more than S$3 billion FDI

MORE than 2,000 jobs are forecasted to be created in Vietnam from the next wave of investments, on top of the more than 17,000 jobs already created under the first MOU.

COE supply expected to drop 11% in Feb-April next year

THIS extrapolation is based on the Land Transport Authority's (LTA) passenger car lower deregistration numbers in October this year - which fell by about 2 per cent from the previous month.

MYP completes sale of ABI Plaza to CapitaLand fund entity

MYP had announced plans in September to sell ABI Plaza for S$200 million to Artemis Ventures, which is a Singapore-incorporated investment holding company linked to a private fund managed by CapitaLand Fund Management.

SGX queries Hong Leong Asia on rising stock price; shares climb 7.9%

SHARES of Hong Leong Asia (HLA) - the trade and industry arm of the Hong Leong group - surged on Friday, drawing a query from the bourse operator regarding its "unusual price movements".

Singapore stocks end week in the red; STI down 0.1%

THE benchmark Straits Times Index fell 0.1 per cent or 1.66 points to 2,855.82 on Friday.