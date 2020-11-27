You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

MYP completes sale of ABI Plaza to CapitaLand fund entity

Fri, Nov 27, 2020 - 9:23 AM
raphlim@sph.com.sg

REAL estate investment firm MYP has completed the sale of ABI Plaza in Tanjong Pagar on Thursday, it said in an exchange filing.

MYP had announced plans in September to sell ABI Plaza for S$200 million to Artemis Ventures, which is a Singapore-incorporated investment holding company linked to a private fund managed by CapitaLand Fund Management.

Mainboard-listed MYP's wholly-owned subsidiary Grace Shine on Sept 24 entered into a conditional sale and purchase agreement with Artemis.

ABI Plaza was put on the market in June with a guide price of above S$280 million. The Business Times (BT) reported that when the expression of interest exercise closed on July 30, only a few parties were said to have made submissions, all below S$200 million.

The private fund managed by CapitaLand later emerged the frontrunner for the property with a submission of about S$206 million, and entered into exclusive due diligence, BT reported.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

MYP announced earlier this month that it sought a waiver from the Singapore Exchange from the requirement to obtain prior shareholders' approval for the proposed sale of ABI Plaza.

The reasons for seeking the waiver included the proposed disposal being time-sensitive, and that the company's controlling shareholder, Jonathan Tahir, who held 86.3 per cent of MYP's shares, would be providing an irrevocable undertaking to vote in favour of the proposed disposal.

MYP said on Thursday it will convene an extraordinary general meeting to seek ratification by shareholders for the proposed disposal within three months from the date of grant of the waiver.

MYP shares closed unchanged at 9.5 Singapore cents on Thursday.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 27, 2020 09:39 AM
Stocks

Australia: Vaccine optimism sets shares for best month on record

[BENGALURU] Australian shares were on course for their best month as the market euphoria around Covid-19 vaccines...

Nov 27, 2020 09:28 AM
Companies & Markets

ThaiBev cautious about recovery, stays competitive with wider offerings

THAI Beverage Public Co (ThaiBev) said in a post-earnings conference call on Thursday evening that it does not...

Nov 27, 2020 09:22 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open higher on Friday

MALAYSIA share prices opened higher on Friday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 6.12...

Nov 27, 2020 09:05 AM
Companies & Markets

Biolidics inks deal to distribute Chinese biotech's Covid-19 test kits

CATALIST-LISTED medtech firm Biolidics has entered into an agreement with Chinese biotech JOYSBIO (Tianjin)...

Nov 27, 2020 08:59 AM
Government & Economy

Trump says coronavirus vaccine deliveries to begin next week

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that delivery of the coronavirus vaccine would begin next...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Lee Foundation unit sells Haig Road property

Trump says he will leave the White House if Electoral College votes for Biden

Thai central bank fights uphill battle against strong baht

URA, HDB release sale sites at Tengah, Ang Mo Kio

LTA awards S$932.8m contract to build Johor Bahru-Singapore RTS Link

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for