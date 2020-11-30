You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mon, Nov 30, 2020 - 6:30 PM

This will give non-bank players that are major payment institutions under the Payment Services Act, access to payment rails for them to offer PayNow services.
Singapore to open payment rails to major non-bank financial firms from Feb 2021

THE move levels the playing field for non-bank e-wallet players that meet the necessary risk-management standards to secure network access, Ravi Menon, managing director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), told The Business Times.

Singapore bank lending continues to slide in Oct: MAS data

LOANS through the domestic banking unit - which captures lending in all currencies, but reflects mainly Singapore-dollar lending - inched down 0.3 per cent to S$675.64 billion in October, compared with S$677.46 billion a month ago.

About 1,250 Shell employees to benefit from upskilling

THE Singapore Shell Employees' Union (SSEU) has teamed up with Shell to set up a Joint Capability Council (JCC) that will support training plans benefiting some 1,250 employees, out of the oil major's more than 3,100 staff in Singapore.

MAS orders removal of EH-Reit manager after submissions raise ‘no new material facts’

THIS move closely follows the issuance of a Notice of Intention (NOI) on Oct 26, which was in view of numerous breaches of the Securities and Futures Act (SFA) by the Reit’s manager EH-Reit Management, as well as serious concerns over the manager’s ability to comply with rules and regulations, said MAS.

Yangzijiang gets new orders for nine vessels worth US$226 million

THE nine vessels consist of four 2,400 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) containerships, one 2,700 TEU containership, two 1,800 TEU containerships and two 59,000 deadweight tonnage (DWT) dry bulkers.

UOB to set up electronic FX pricing and trade engine in Singapore

UOB on Monday said it will set up an electronic foreign exchange (FX) pricing and trading engine in Singapore, acting as the hub to service the bank's client franchise.

STI ends the day down 1.75%, but chalks strongest monthly price gain since 2009

THE benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) ended Monday down 1.75 per cent or 49.87 to close at 2,805.95.

Scotland's Sturgeon says she wants independence vote early in next parliament

Taiwan to curb flow of Indonesian workers after Covid-19 spike

HDB and NEA appoint new chief executive officers

Five new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, with one in the community

Thailand tracking 200 people as infected returnees skip Covid-19 quarantine

Singapore opens tender for EV charging points at over 200 public car parks

