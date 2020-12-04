Sabana Reit's virtual EGM on Friday. A third of the votes cast by the Reit's unitholders were against amendments to be made to the Sabana trust deed to allow for the scheme to even take place.

Stories you might have missed

Proposed merger between ESR-Reit and Sabana Reit falls through

Singapore retail sales down 8.6% in October, improving from September

THE total retail sales value in October was S$3.3 billion, with online sales accounting for 10.5 per cent.

Perennial consortium to acquire Big Box in Jurong East for S$118m

OVER S$70 million is expected to be doled out to redevelop the former Big Box site into a business park named Perennial Business City.

Ascendas Reit preferential offering oversubscribed; raises S$396.5m

THE offering was part of an equity fundraising exercise, announced last month, alongside a private placement that raised about S$800 million.

iFast says not aware of digital banking licence outcome as SGX queries trading activity

SINGAPORE Exchange Regulation (SGX RegCo) issued the query earlier in the afternoon in relation to iFast's trading activity, after it noted "unusual price movements" in the company's shares.

Sincap defers repayment deadline for at least US$6m owed by firm of CEO's brother

SINCAP said that repayment from Artwell, which buys coal from the company, from September onwards will be deferred.

The STI today

Singapore shares end the week in the black, STI up 0.62%

SINGAPORE shares extended their gains on Friday to end the week in the black, with the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) gaining 0.62 per cent or 17.55 points to end at 2,839.89.