Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Fri, Dec 04, 2020 - 6:30 PM

Sabana Reit's virtual EGM on Friday. A third of the votes cast by the Reit's unitholders were against amendments to be made to the Sabana trust deed to allow for the scheme to even take place.
Stories you might have missed

Proposed merger between ESR-Reit and Sabana Reit falls through

EXACTLY a third of the votes cast by Sabana Reit unitholders were against amendments to be made to the Sabana trust deed to allow for the scheme to even take place.

Singapore retail sales down 8.6% in October, improving from September

THE total retail sales value in October was S$3.3 billion, with online sales accounting for 10.5 per cent.

Perennial consortium to acquire Big Box in Jurong East for S$118m

OVER S$70 million is expected to be doled out to redevelop the former Big Box site into a business park named Perennial Business City.

Ascendas Reit preferential offering oversubscribed; raises S$396.5m

THE offering was part of an equity fundraising exercise, announced last month, alongside a private placement that raised about S$800 million.

iFast says not aware of digital banking licence outcome as SGX queries trading activity

SINGAPORE Exchange Regulation (SGX RegCo) issued the query earlier in the afternoon in relation to iFast's trading activity, after it noted "unusual price movements" in the company's shares.

Sincap defers repayment deadline for at least US$6m owed by firm of CEO's brother

SINCAP said that repayment from Artwell, which buys coal from the company, from September onwards will be deferred.

The STI today

Singapore shares end the week in the black, STI up 0.62%

SINGAPORE shares extended their gains on Friday to end the week in the black, with the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) gaining 0.62 per cent or 17.55 points to end at 2,839.89.

Government & Economy

Bank of England's Saunders says floor for rates might be just below zero

South Korea's Moon replaces ministers as sinking ratings put policy agenda at risk

In new stimulus, Japan to offer regional banks incentives to merge

Three new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

Taiwan says trade deal would show US support in face of China pressure

Philippine inflation picks up, but central bank keeps door open to easing

Dec 4, 2020 06:20 PM
Government & Economy

Bank of England's Saunders says floor for rates might be just below zero

[LONDON] Bank of England (BoE) policymaker Michael Saunders said on Friday the effective floor for interest rates...

Dec 4, 2020 06:13 PM
Companies & Markets

GL's hotel unit served notices for £1.9m over rent arrears

SEVERAL companies under GLH, the hotel division of mainboard-listed GL, have been served legal notices for £1.9...

Dec 4, 2020 06:05 PM
Government & Economy

South Korea's Moon replaces ministers as sinking ratings put policy agenda at risk

[SEOUL] South Korean President Moon Jae-in reshuffled his cabinet on Friday as his approval rating sank to a record...

Dec 4, 2020 05:47 PM
Companies & Markets

Sats quadruples multicurrency MTN limit to S$2b for potential growth investments

SATS has upsized the limit of its multicurrency medium term note (MTN) programme to S$2 billion, up from S$500...

Dec 4, 2020 05:43 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares end the week in the black, STI up 0.62%

SINGAPORE shares extended their gains on Friday to end the week in the black, with the benchmark Straits Times Index...

