Perennial consortium to acquire Big Box in Jurong East for S$118m

Fri, Dec 04, 2020 - 3:07 PM
The eight-storey Big Box mall sits on a land area spanning about 606,600 sq ft and is located in the Jurong Gateway precinct of the Jurong Lake District.
A CONSORTIUM including Perennial Real Estate Holdings will be acquiring the former Big Box property in Jurong East for S$118 million, the integrated real estate company said on Friday.

Perennial, through its wholly-owned subsidiary PRE 15, exercised the call option under a put and call...

Stay up to date with The Business Times for