Singapore and ILO extend agreement to promote decent work in Asean

UNDER this partnership, the ILO and Singapore's Ministry of Manpower will cooperate in three key areas: occupational safety and health; fostering social dialogue and cooperation between governments, employers and workers; as well as other labour and workplace practices.

Single-owner plots, older CBD office sites in spotlight amid residential sales buzz: report

CUSHMAN & Wakefield (C&W) expects more buzz in residential investment activity in the early part of 2021 as residential sales continue to keep pace, it said in its market outlook 2021 series.

Value stocks shine amid recent market rebound: SGX

THE Singapore Exchange (SGX) has highlighted value investing as a significant contributing factor to the Straits Times Index’s (STI) recent rally in the quarter to date, noting that four of the STI’s 10 strongest performers for the period were ranked highly for value factors in early H2 2020.

Starhill Global Reit obtains S$550m in term loan, revolving credit facilities

THE trustee of Starhill Global Real Estate Investment Trust (Starhill Global Reit) has entered into a five-year unsecured S$550 million facility agreement with a club of banks.

Three company directors charged with conspiring to cheat IBM Capital of S$160,500

ACCORDING to a press statement issued on Tuesday by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB), they will also be charged with falsification and abetment in relation to the alleged conspiracy.

MinLaw renews licences of nine foreign law firms in Singapore

THE Qualifying Foreign Law Practice (QFLP) scheme has "contributed strongly" to the growth of Singapore's legal sector, generating more than S$3.07 billion in offshore revenue since 2013 when the second batch of QFLPs was awarded.

Corporate earnings

The STI today

Singapore shares finish Tuesday higher tracking Wall Street advances, STI up 0.3%

THE benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) rose eight points to finish the day at 2,848.14.

