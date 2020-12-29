You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Tue, Dec 29, 2020 - 6:30 PM

2020-12-28T035252Z_111803171_RC23WK9TB7K7_RTRMADP_3_VIETNAM-ECONOMY.JPG
Key areas under the tie-up include occupational safety, fostering social dialogue, and other labour and workplace practices.
PHOTO: REUTERS\KHAM

Stories you might have missed

Singapore and ILO extend agreement to promote decent work in Asean

UNDER this partnership, the ILO and Singapore's Ministry of Manpower will cooperate in three key areas: occupational safety and health; fostering social dialogue and cooperation between governments, employers and workers; as well as other labour and workplace practices.

Single-owner plots, older CBD office sites in spotlight amid residential sales buzz: report

CUSHMAN & Wakefield (C&W) expects more buzz in residential investment activity in the early part of 2021 as residential sales continue to keep pace, it said in its market outlook 2021 series.

Value stocks shine amid recent market rebound: SGX

THE Singapore Exchange (SGX) has highlighted value investing as a significant contributing factor to the Straits Times Index’s (STI) recent rally in the quarter to date, noting that four of the STI’s 10 strongest performers for the period were ranked highly for value factors in early H2 2020.

Starhill Global Reit obtains S$550m in term loan, revolving credit facilities

THE trustee of Starhill Global Real Estate Investment Trust (Starhill Global Reit) has entered into a five-year unsecured S$550 million facility agreement with a club of banks.

Three company directors charged with conspiring to cheat IBM Capital of S$160,500

ACCORDING to a press statement issued on Tuesday by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB), they will also be charged with falsification and abetment in relation to the alleged conspiracy.

MinLaw renews licences of nine foreign law firms in Singapore

THE Qualifying Foreign Law Practice (QFLP) scheme has "contributed strongly" to the growth of Singapore's legal sector, generating more than S$3.07 billion in offshore revenue since 2013 when the second batch of QFLPs was awarded.

Corporate earnings

The STI today

Singapore shares finish Tuesday higher tracking Wall Street advances, STI up 0.3%

THE benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) rose eight points to finish the day at 2,848.14.
 

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

More England Covid patients in hospital than at April peak

Singapore and ILO extend agreement to promote decent work in Asean

Indonesia secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, AstraZeneca

South Africa imposes new virus curbs as WHO warns of worse pandemics

13 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

UK banks, homebuilders likely to rise after Brexit deal struck

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 29, 2020 06:25 PM
Companies & Markets

LifeBrandz posts S$6.7m annual loss

CATALIST-LISTED lifestyle investor LifeBrandz posted a net loss of S$6.7 million for the year ended July 31,...

Dec 29, 2020 06:06 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares finish Tuesday higher tracking Wall Street advances, STI up 0.3%

THE Singapore stock market felt positive knock-on effects as investor sentiment in the US rose after a coronavirus...

Dec 29, 2020 05:52 PM
Stocks

Value stocks shine amid recent market rebound: SGX

THE Singapore Exchange (SGX) has highlighted value investing as a significant contributing factor to the Straits...

Dec 29, 2020 05:45 PM
Companies & Markets

Hyflux now has just S$21.5 million in cash: source

[SINGAPORE] Singaporean company Hyflux, which was put under judicial management last month, now has only about S$21....

Dec 29, 2020 05:38 PM
Transport

Kia Motors' union in South Korea approves tentative labour deal

[SEOUL] South Korean workers for Kia Motors Corp have agreed to a freeze in base salary for the first time in 11...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Twelve Cupcakes founders charged with offences under Employment of Foreign Manpower Act

Chip Eng Seng scraps kindergarten tie-up with Repton

Stocks to watch: Nutryfarm, Starhill Global Reit, Chip Eng Seng, First Reit, CDW

Brexit deal may be too little, too late for UK's car industry

Three company directors charged with conspiring to cheat IBM Capital of S$160,500

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for