Daily Debrief: What Happened Today
Stories you might have missed
CDL director steps down over concerns with Sincere investment
ANOTHER director of City Developments Limited has quit citing concerns over the company's investment in Sincere Property Group.
Singapore rolls out Covid-19 vaccination exercise; NCID nurse gets first jab
Singapore kick-started its national Covid-19 vaccination programme on Wednesday morning, with a senior staff nurse at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases the first to roll up her sleeve for the Pfizer-BioNTech jab.
Terence Loh lodges police report on allegedly improper S$5.25m transfers from Giron
DISPUTES between the Loh cousins are deepening, with Terence Loh Ne-Wei making a police report alleging improper transfers of S$5.25 million from wine company Giron's accounts.
Proposed change of Eagle Hospitality Trust manager falls through
THE proposed change of a manager for beleaguered Eagle Hospitality Trust fell through on Wednesday after unitholders voted against one of the four inter-conditional resolutions tabled at an extraordinary general meeting.
ISD arrests Singaporean who spied for China in US
THE Internal Security Department of the Ministry of Home Affairs has arrested Dickson Yeo, a Singaporean who admitted in the US federal court to have worked for the Chinese intelligence for monetary rewards.
Singapore to cut household electricity tariff by 3.2%, raise gas tariff in Q1 2021
SINGAPORE'S electricity tariff is due to fall by an average of 3.2 per cent or 0.67 Singapore cent per kilowatt-hour, notwithstanding 7 per cent goods and service tax, for the first quarter of 2021.
2020 wrap: Robinsons, layoffs, Hin Leong were the year's most read stories
CORPORATES' financial woes, the Hin Leong saga, working from home and startups' struggles. These themes were among the most popular with The Business Times readers this year.
The STI today
STI gains 0.74% to close at 2,869.22
SINGAPORE shares continued to climb steadily over the course of the trading session on Wednesday after rising at the open; with the benchmark Straits Times Index ending the day up 0.74 per cent or 21.08 points at 2,869.22.
