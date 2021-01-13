You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Wed, Jan 13, 2021 - 6:30 PM

file7agczrdskpd7tj4pcju.jpg
Singapore and Malaysia have a shared commitment to keep supplies flowing in from across the Causeway - and Singapore's supply chain is resilient enough to withstand any potential disruptions going forward, according to Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing on Wednesday.

Stories you might have missed

Singapore, Kuala Lumpur committed to keep supplies flowing across Causeway

SINGAPORE and Malaysia have a shared commitment to keep supplies flowing in from across the Causeway - and Singapore's supply chain is resilient enough to withstand any potential disruptions going forward, according to Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing.

Uber appeal against CCCS decision dismissed, S$6.58m fine upheld

THE Competition Appeal Board said that while Singapore has a voluntary notification merger regime, this does not mean that there are no risks to going ahead with a merger before notifying the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore.

New home sales to hover at 10,000 in 2020: analysts

DEVELOPERS sold 1,217 new homes in December, up almost 60 per cent over the November figure, data compiled by analysts showed.

Aspen's glovemaking unit secures US$100m in sales for 2021

THIS amounts to an estimated one billion pieces of nitrile or natural rubber medical grade examination gloves to be produced from May 1 to Dec 31, 2021.

Grand Venture Technology inks pact for proposed S$23.6m placement

THE Catalist-listed manufacturing service provider is proposing to issue 71.5 million new shares in the company at S$0.33 apiece.

Citi's Asia consumer banking head returns to US in leadership shuffle

GONZALO Luchetti, who has been running Citi's consumer banking business for Asia-Pacific and EMEA since 2018, will return to the US to head the consumer banking unit from Feb 1.

The STI today

STI reverses loss to end 0.01% higher

THE benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) ended its two-day losing streak to finish 0.34 points or 0.01 per cent higher at 2,977.51, taking cue from Wall Street’s overnight gains on Tuesday.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

US cancels UN envoy's trip to Taiwan, citing Biden transition

Uber appeal against CCCS decision dismissed, S$6.58m fine upheld

Covid-19: More than 6,200 vaccinated in Singapore so far

38 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including a migrant worker

Taiwan central bank seeks 'moral persuasion' to slow currency surge: sources

China sees biggest Covid-19 spike in over five months, four cities in lockdown

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 13, 2021 06:22 PM
Banking & Finance

RHB Investment Bank CEO set to join billionaire Kuok's group

[KUALA LUMPUR] Billionaire Robert Kuok's Kuok Group is hiring one of the top investment bankers in Malaysia to help...

Jan 13, 2021 06:13 PM
Government & Economy

US cancels UN envoy's trip to Taiwan, citing Biden transition

[NEW YORK] The US State Department's cancellation of all travel this week includes a planned visit to Taiwan by US...

Jan 13, 2021 05:56 PM
Technology

iPhone assembler Foxconn sets up auto arm as Apple car looms

[TAIPEI] Apple's Taiwanese manufacturing partner Foxconn Technology Group is setting up a car venture, strengthening...

Jan 13, 2021 05:39 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Wednesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Wednesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 24.65...

Jan 13, 2021 05:37 PM
Stocks

STI reverses loss to end 0.01% higher

THE benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) ended its two-day losing streak to finish 0.34 points or 0.01 per cent...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

China sees biggest Covid-19 spike in over five months, four cities in lockdown

HDB rolls out one-stop portal that lists new flats up for sale

GIC-backed lender Affirm prices IPO above range to raise US$1.2b

WhatsApp stresses privacy as users flock to rivals

Firms recognised for National Service-friendly policies

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for