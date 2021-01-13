Singapore and Malaysia have a shared commitment to keep supplies flowing in from across the Causeway - and Singapore's supply chain is resilient enough to withstand any potential disruptions going forward, according to Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing on Wednesday.

SINGAPORE and Malaysia have a shared commitment to keep supplies flowing in from across the Causeway - and Singapore's supply chain is resilient enough to withstand any potential disruptions going forward, according to Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing.

Uber appeal against CCCS decision dismissed, S$6.58m fine upheld

THE Competition Appeal Board said that while Singapore has a voluntary notification merger regime, this does not mean that there are no risks to going ahead with a merger before notifying the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore.

New home sales to hover at 10,000 in 2020: analysts

DEVELOPERS sold 1,217 new homes in December, up almost 60 per cent over the November figure, data compiled by analysts showed.

Aspen's glovemaking unit secures US$100m in sales for 2021

THIS amounts to an estimated one billion pieces of nitrile or natural rubber medical grade examination gloves to be produced from May 1 to Dec 31, 2021.

Grand Venture Technology inks pact for proposed S$23.6m placement

THE Catalist-listed manufacturing service provider is proposing to issue 71.5 million new shares in the company at S$0.33 apiece.

Citi's Asia consumer banking head returns to US in leadership shuffle

GONZALO Luchetti, who has been running Citi's consumer banking business for Asia-Pacific and EMEA since 2018, will return to the US to head the consumer banking unit from Feb 1.

STI reverses loss to end 0.01% higher

THE benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) ended its two-day losing streak to finish 0.34 points or 0.01 per cent higher at 2,977.51, taking cue from Wall Street’s overnight gains on Tuesday.