You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mon, Jan 25, 2021 - 6:30 PM

file7avxjvru1jmvd7hl1h (1).jpg
Singapore saw core consumer prices fall further in December, even as the headline measure moved out of deflation, according to Singstat) consumer price index figures on Monday.
ST PHOTO: GIN TAY

Stories you might have missed

Singapore core consumer prices fall further in December, but headline inflation flat

ECONOMISTS had expected both core and headline inflation to hold steady from the previous month at -0.1 per cent, but the divergence was fuelled by an increase in private road transport costs.

Singapore manufacturing value must grow by 50% over next decade: Chan Chun Sing

TRADE and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sin has set what he called a "very stretch target" of 50 per cent growth in manufacturing value over the next decade, the same pace of expansion as the last 10 years, but on a larger base.

Covid-19 has increased impetus for stronger social safety nets: Lawrence Wong

THE impact of Covid-19 has increased the impetus for government support and intervention, with Singapore to make "a permanent shift towards the strengthening of social safety nets", said Education Minister and Second Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong on Monday.

SGX rolls out pioneering suite of ESG derivatives

TOGETHER they mark a key thrust of the SGX First initiative and are designed to enable seamless adoption of ESG factors into investment portfolios, said SGX in a press statement on Monday.

DBS launches digital audit confirmation solution on corporate banking platform

THE solution allows DBS's corporate and small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) customers to verify their financial positions and balances digitally, with confirmations sent to their auditors as part of statutory corporate reporting requirements.

Corporate earnings

The STI today

Singapore stocks slip on Monday; STI down 0.6%

SINGAPORE’S benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) slipped on Monday, extending last week’s decline to finish at 2,973.65, down 0.6 per cent or 17.88 points.
 

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Chinese and Indian troops in fresh clashes along disputed border

Covid-19 has increased impetus for stronger social safety nets: Lawrence Wong

Japan likely to hit Covid-19 herd immunity in Oct, months after Olympics - researcher

44 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

Consumer prices fell more for Singapore households at the bottom in H2 2020

Borders tightened as coronavirus curfew fury spills over

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 25, 2021 06:19 PM
Companies & Markets

Keppel Reit H2 DPU rises 4.6% to 2.93 Singapore cents

KEPPEL real estate investment trust (Reit) reported a distribution per unit (DPU) of 2.93 Singapore cents for the...

Jan 25, 2021 06:06 PM
Transport

Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific warns of capacity cuts, higher cash burn

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd on Monday warned of a cut in its passenger capacity by about 60...

Jan 25, 2021 06:01 PM
Stocks

Singapore stocks slip on Monday; STI down 0.6%

SINGAPORE'S benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) slipped on Monday, extending last week's decline to finish at 2,973....

Jan 25, 2021 05:48 PM
Companies & Markets

SGX queries Hosen as shares rise 55.7% to 52-week high

SHARES of Catalist-listed packaged-food distributor Hosen Group gained 55.7 per cent or 3.9 Singapore cents on...

Jan 25, 2021 05:46 PM
Energy & Commodities

China's steel champion nods to Xi with 2050 carbon-zero vow

[SHANGHAI] China Baowu Steel Group, the top global producer, pledged to go carbon neutral by 2050, echoing a push by...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Is property development in Singapore becoming an unsustainable business?

Unemployed supertankers are about to get junked on Asia's beaches

Hot stock: CapitaLand shares sink 4.7% after profit warning; analysts remain positive 

Stocks to watch: SGX, CapitaLand, Jumbo, USP Group, FJ Benjamin, Fu Yu

Brokers' take: Analysts raise SGX target price; see potential upside of 1.3-15.3%

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for