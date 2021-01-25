Singapore saw core consumer prices fall further in December, even as the headline measure moved out of deflation, according to Singstat) consumer price index figures on Monday.

Singapore core consumer prices fall further in December, but headline inflation flat

ECONOMISTS had expected both core and headline inflation to hold steady from the previous month at -0.1 per cent, but the divergence was fuelled by an increase in private road transport costs.

Singapore manufacturing value must grow by 50% over next decade: Chan Chun Sing

TRADE and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sin has set what he called a "very stretch target" of 50 per cent growth in manufacturing value over the next decade, the same pace of expansion as the last 10 years, but on a larger base.

Covid-19 has increased impetus for stronger social safety nets: Lawrence Wong

THE impact of Covid-19 has increased the impetus for government support and intervention, with Singapore to make "a permanent shift towards the strengthening of social safety nets", said Education Minister and Second Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong on Monday.

SGX rolls out pioneering suite of ESG derivatives

TOGETHER they mark a key thrust of the SGX First initiative and are designed to enable seamless adoption of ESG factors into investment portfolios, said SGX in a press statement on Monday.

DBS launches digital audit confirmation solution on corporate banking platform

THE solution allows DBS's corporate and small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) customers to verify their financial positions and balances digitally, with confirmations sent to their auditors as part of statutory corporate reporting requirements.

Singapore stocks slip on Monday; STI down 0.6%

SINGAPORE’S benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) slipped on Monday, extending last week’s decline to finish at 2,973.65, down 0.6 per cent or 17.88 points.

