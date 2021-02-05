 Daily Debrief: What Happened Today, Government & Economy - THE BUSINESS TIMES

You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Fri, Feb 05, 2021 - 6:30 PM

sme.jpg
Last year, on top of supporting 15,300 Singapore firms to transform, Enterprise Singapore (ESG) worked with financial institutions to approve some 32,000 loans worth S$18 billion for 21,000 enterprises, amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Stories you might have missed

ESG approved S$18b in loans to 21,000 enterprises last year amid pandemic

OF these recipients under the Temporary Bridging Loan Programme and enhanced SME Working Capital Loans, 87 per cent were micro and small enterprises, mostly from the wholesale trade, construction, manufacturing, professional services, and retail sectors.

Goldbell Group confirms BlueSG acquisition; deal valued at more than S$25m

VEHICLE leasing and distribution firm Goldbell Group confirmed on Friday that it is proposing to acquire electric car-sharing player BlueSG, with the deal to be completed by August this year.

CXA Group sells brokerage arm in bid to strengthen financials

INSURTECH firm CXA Group on Friday offloaded its brokerage business for a lower-than-expected price as it attempts to strengthen its financial position and double down on its Software as a Service (SaaS) business.

Singapore retail sales fall 3.6% in December, with declines in most industries

THIS was a larger decline compared to the 1.7 per cent y-o-y decline in November, though gentler than the y-o-y declines seen in October (-8.5 per cent) and September (-10.7 per cent).

Raise CPF rates for older workers in 2022 as planned: NTUC

NTUC also recommends following through on plans to raise the statutory retirement age from 62 to 63 and the re-employment age ceiling from 67 to 68.

ThaiBev confirms intention to list 20% of Thai beer unit on SGX

THE beer and liquor giant said it has received a no-objection letter from SGX for the listing of nearly 20 per cent of BeerCo.

The STI today

Singapore stocks end week almost flat, STI inches up 0.05%

THE benchmark Straits Times Index rose 0.05 per cent or 1.53 points to finish the week at 2,907.11.
 

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Retail sales plunge 15.3% in 2020, in worst year on record: economists react

Myanmar teachers join civil disobedience campaign against coup

Raise CPF rates for older workers in 2022 as planned: NTUC

25 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including one in workers' dorm

Helping workers, businesses to adapt, innovate and grow a key priority for Budget 2021: DPM Heng

Singapore retail sales fall 3.6% in December, with declines in most industries

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 5, 2021 06:08 PM
Government & Economy

Retail sales plunge 15.3% in 2020, in worst year on record: economists react

SUBSCRIBERS

SINGAPORE's retail sales fell for the 23rd straight month in December 2020 by 3.6 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y),...

Feb 5, 2021 06:05 PM
Stocks

Singapore stocks end week almost flat, STI inches up 0.05%

LOCAL equities ended Friday on a flat note amid a directionless trading session. Investor optimism also took a hit...

Feb 5, 2021 05:50 PM
Garage

Fintech startup GajiGesa raises US$2.5m in seed funding to expand reach in Indonesia

GAJIGESA, a fintech platform that allows users to access their wages in real-time, has raised US$2.5 million in...

Feb 5, 2021 05:22 PM
Government & Economy

Myanmar teachers join civil disobedience campaign against coup

[YANGON] Teachers in Myanmar on Friday became the latest group to join a civil disobedience campaign with some...

Feb 5, 2021 05:19 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Friday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Friday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 6.27...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Siam Validus is first foreign fintech firm to get Thai debenture crowdfunding licence

Carlsberg expects operating profit to grow by 3-10% in 2021

Singapore retail sales fall 3.6% in December, with declines in most industries

Australia: Shares end higher

Tokyo: Stocks close higher ahead of US data

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for