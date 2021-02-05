Last year, on top of supporting 15,300 Singapore firms to transform, Enterprise Singapore (ESG) worked with financial institutions to approve some 32,000 loans worth S$18 billion for 21,000 enterprises, amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Stories you might have missed

ESG approved S$18b in loans to 21,000 enterprises last year amid pandemic

OF these recipients under the Temporary Bridging Loan Programme and enhanced SME Working Capital Loans, 87 per cent were micro and small enterprises, mostly from the wholesale trade, construction, manufacturing, professional services, and retail sectors.

Goldbell Group confirms BlueSG acquisition; deal valued at more than S$25m

VEHICLE leasing and distribution firm Goldbell Group confirmed on Friday that it is proposing to acquire electric car-sharing player BlueSG, with the deal to be completed by August this year.

CXA Group sells brokerage arm in bid to strengthen financials

INSURTECH firm CXA Group on Friday offloaded its brokerage business for a lower-than-expected price as it attempts to strengthen its financial position and double down on its Software as a Service (SaaS) business.

Singapore retail sales fall 3.6% in December, with declines in most industries

THIS was a larger decline compared to the 1.7 per cent y-o-y decline in November, though gentler than the y-o-y declines seen in October (-8.5 per cent) and September (-10.7 per cent).

Raise CPF rates for older workers in 2022 as planned: NTUC

NTUC also recommends following through on plans to raise the statutory retirement age from 62 to 63 and the re-employment age ceiling from 67 to 68.

ThaiBev confirms intention to list 20% of Thai beer unit on SGX

THE beer and liquor giant said it has received a no-objection letter from SGX for the listing of nearly 20 per cent of BeerCo.

The STI today

Singapore stocks end week almost flat, STI inches up 0.05%

THE benchmark Straits Times Index rose 0.05 per cent or 1.53 points to finish the week at 2,907.11.

