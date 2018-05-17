You are here

Thu, May 17, 2018 - 6:30 PM

After shrinking for two straight months, Singapore's non-oil domestic exports returned to growth in April as rising non-electronic exports outweighed a slide in electronics shipments.
Singapore non-oil exports surge 11.8% in April after 2 months of contraction; electronics shipments continue to slide
AFTER shrinking for two straight months, Singapore's non-oil domestic exports returned to growth in April as rising non-electronic exports outweighed a slide in electronics shipments.

Private equity, venture capital investments into S-E Asia hit record US$23.5b in 2017: SVCA report
PRIVATE equity (PE) and venture capital (VC) investments into South-east Asia hit a record US$23.5 billion in 2017, going by the South-east Asia PE & VC: Investment Activity report.

MAS to raise requirements on cyber resilience in Singapore's financial sector
SPEAKING to participants at the Visa Security Summit in Singapore, Tan Yeow Seng, chief cybersecurity officer of MAS, said that the regulator intends to issue a public consultation soon on cyber hygiene.

Chancery Court at Dunearn Road sells en bloc for S$401.78m, 6% higher than reserve price
THE winning bid for the Dunearn Road site translates to a land price of about S$1,610 per square foot per plot ratio (psf ppr), after factoring in a differential premium and lease upgrading premium of some S$182.4 million.  

Raffles United's directors provide bonds to report to CAD on potential breaches of Securities and Futures Act
MANAGING director Teo Teng Beng, executive director Teo Xian-Hui Amanda Marie, and CFO Ho Hui Min have each provided bonds to report back to the CAD on May 31 to assist further in its investigations. 

Six individuals get prohition orders for mis-selling investment products: MAS
THE POs will prohibit these individuals from providing any financial advisory service and from taking part in the management, acting as a director or becoming a substantial shareholder of any financial advisory firm for periods ranging between two to seven years. 

CDL, Distrii open Singapore's single largest and tech-driven co-working facility
REAL estate developer City Developments (CDL) and Chinese co-working operator Distrii have joined forces to soft-open Singapore's single largest and tech-driven co-working facility on Thursday.

Corporate Earnings

The STI today

Geopolitics, rising bond yields put lid on Singapore shares
AFTER opening around 3,545.90, and hitting 3,550.62, the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) ended at 3,536.76, up 0.11 per cent, or 3.71 points, from Wednesday's close.

 

Government & Economy

Mahathir warns many figures on Malaysia's financial position are false

Slowing Malaysian economy poses challenge for Mahathir government

Japan plans retaliatory tariffs against US: NHK

South Korea to play "mediator" to resolve North Korea-US summit doubts: official

Malaysia Q1 current account surplus rises to RM15b

Births plunge to record lows in United States

Editor's Choice

May 17, 2018
Stocks

US data fuelling greenback, but outlook lacks consensus

May 17, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Data analytics and e-platforms changing the commodity sector

May 17, 2018
Real Estate

Far East bags coveted Holland site for S$1.2b

