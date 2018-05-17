After shrinking for two straight months, Singapore's non-oil domestic exports returned to growth in April as rising non-electronic exports outweighed a slide in electronics shipments.

AFTER shrinking for two straight months, Singapore's non-oil domestic exports returned to growth in April as rising non-electronic exports outweighed a slide in electronics shipments.

Private equity, venture capital investments into S-E Asia hit record US$23.5b in 2017: SVCA report

PRIVATE equity (PE) and venture capital (VC) investments into South-east Asia hit a record US$23.5 billion in 2017, going by the South-east Asia PE & VC: Investment Activity report.

MAS to raise requirements on cyber resilience in Singapore's financial sector

SPEAKING to participants at the Visa Security Summit in Singapore, Tan Yeow Seng, chief cybersecurity officer of MAS, said that the regulator intends to issue a public consultation soon on cyber hygiene.

Chancery Court at Dunearn Road sells en bloc for S$401.78m, 6% higher than reserve price

THE winning bid for the Dunearn Road site translates to a land price of about S$1,610 per square foot per plot ratio (psf ppr), after factoring in a differential premium and lease upgrading premium of some S$182.4 million.

Raffles United's directors provide bonds to report to CAD on potential breaches of Securities and Futures Act

MANAGING director Teo Teng Beng, executive director Teo Xian-Hui Amanda Marie, and CFO Ho Hui Min have each provided bonds to report back to the CAD on May 31 to assist further in its investigations.

Six individuals get prohition orders for mis-selling investment products: MAS

THE POs will prohibit these individuals from providing any financial advisory service and from taking part in the management, acting as a director or becoming a substantial shareholder of any financial advisory firm for periods ranging between two to seven years.

CDL, Distrii open Singapore's single largest and tech-driven co-working facility

REAL estate developer City Developments (CDL) and Chinese co-working operator Distrii have joined forces to soft-open Singapore's single largest and tech-driven co-working facility on Thursday.

Geopolitics, rising bond yields put lid on Singapore shares

AFTER opening around 3,545.90, and hitting 3,550.62, the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) ended at 3,536.76, up 0.11 per cent, or 3.71 points, from Wednesday's close.