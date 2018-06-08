You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed
Fri, Jun 08, 2018 - 6:30 PM

GIC, Temasek participate in Ant Financial's US$14b Series C funding round
THE Series C equity financing includes a yuan-denominated tranche raised by Ant Financial from domestic investors, and a US-dollar tranche raised by Ant International, a wholly owned offshore subsidiary of the company, from international investors. 

Wilmar, OCBC peg interest rate on US$200m loan to sustainability performance
AGRI-BUSINESS player Wilmar International has inked a deal with OCBC bank to peg interest rates on a US$200 million revolving credit facility to the borrower's sustainability performance, the companies said in a joint statement on Friday before the market opened. 

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB says Trump-Kim and 3,000 reporters a boon for hospitality
CGS-CIMB said in a report this week that the upcoming Trump-Kim Summit puts Singapore in the spotlight as a key arbitration hub, which should boost hospitality, services and office sectors in the medium term. 

Broker's take: OCBC downgrades ComfortDelGro to 'hold'
THIS comes as ComfortDelGro, which intends to enter the private hire car space, said on May 26 that it will no longer acquire a 51 per cent stake in Uber's wholly owned car rental subsidiary in Singapore, Lion City Holdings. 

Singapore has sought Interpol help to find, arrest Jho Low since 2016: Singapore authorities
SINGAPORE authorities said that they have sought help from Interpol to locate and arrest two key figures related to 1MDB fund flows since 2016. 

The STI today

Singapore shares close lower on Friday
SHARE prices in the Singapore bourse closed lower on Friday, with the key Straits Times Index down 36.71 points, or 1.06 per cent, to finish at 3,436.37.

 

Lawrence Wong to take over Gan Kim Yong as chairman of Singapore Labour Foundation

Xi, Putin meet as US tensions brings them closer

Draghi's bond-buying era seen ending as ECB prepares to talk

Rewriting history? Hong Kong education turns political battleground

Singapore has sought Interpol help to find, arrest Jho Low since 2016: Singapore authorities

Tempers fray, fists fly in India's daily battle for water

Jun 8, 2018
Answers finally for investors burnt by the saga in 2013?

Jun 8, 2018
After dash to HK, Ron Sim aims to strike it right with V3 IPO

Jun 8, 2018
Better sales likely despite dismal June launches

