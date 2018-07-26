Output in the powerhouse electronics cluster expanded by 7.1 per cent - a drop from the previous month's 17.1 per cent jump - with growth in semiconductors, other electronic modules and components, and infocomms and consumer electronics.

Singapore factory output growth eases to 7.4% in June, topping forecasts, but tougher weather ahead

BIOMEDICAL manufacturing gave overall manufacturing performance a fillip, expanding by 13.8 per cent.

TADA brings blockchain-based, zero-commission ridehailing to Singapore

The peer-to-peer, on-demand service – touted as Singapore's first such platform – runs on an "incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem" called a mass vehicle ledger (MVL).

Katong Plaza, Fortune Park collective sale tender closing dates extended

KATONG Plaza and Fortune Park are the latest collective sale hopefuls to extend their tender closing dates to Sept 11 and Sept 14 respectively, in light of property cooling measures.

Ascott to manage 1,600 units in the Philippines in tie-up with developer Cebu Landmasters

Ascott, a wholly owned subsidiary of CapitaLand Limited, will work with Cebu Landmasters Inc (CLI) under the alliance to seek properties for CLI to develop into serviced residences, which will then be managed by Ascott.

Singapore industrial prices, rents continue to stabilise in Q2

IN Q2 2018, industrial prices were unchanged from the first quarter, while they fell by 2.1 per cent from a year ago.

Singapore's top 50 tycoons get 11% richer; 3 newcomers join list: Forbes

THE combined wealth of Singapore's 50 richest tycoons has swelled 11 per cent to nearly US$116 billion, up from US$104.6 billion last year, according to the Forbes Singapore Rich List 2018.

Corporate Earnings

The STI today

Singapore shares close 0.1% higher on Thursday

SINGAPORE stocks finished higher on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index gaining 1.77 points or 0.1 per cent to 3,328.6.