You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore's top 50 tycoons get 11% richer; 3 newcomers join list: Forbes

Thu, Jul 26, 2018 - 10:31 AM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

Forbes.jpg
(From left) Brothers Robert Ng and Philip Ng who control Far East Organization, Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin and paint tycoon Goh Cheng Liang hold the top three spots in Forbes Singapore Rich List 2018.
PHOTOS: FORBES, ST FILE, AFP, LIANHE ZAOBAO

BP_RICH1_260718_17.jpg
Robert Ng of the Ng brothers. The brothers, who are behind developer Far East Organization, retained their top spot on the list for the ninth straight year with a net worth of US$11.9 billion, up US$2.5 billion from last year.
PHOTO: FORBES

BP_RICH2_260718_18.jpg
Phillip Ng of the Ng brothers. The brothers, who are behind developer Far East Organization, retained their top spot on the list for the ninth straight year with a net worth of US$11.9 billion, up US$2.5 billion from last year.
PHOTO: ST FILE

BP_RICH4_260718_20.jpg
Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin was a close second with a net worth of US$11.8 billion, up US$2.5 billion this year.
PHOTO: AFP

BP_RICH3_260718_19.jpg
Paint tycoon Goh Cheng Liang retained the third spot on the Forbes Singapore Rich List 2018. His net worth rose US$700 million to US$8.5 billion.
PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

THE combined wealth of Singapore's 50 richest tycoons has swelled 11 per cent to nearly US$116 billion, up from US$104.6 billion last year, according to the Forbes Singapore Rich List 2018.

Seeing the biggest dollar gains were real estate barons Robert and Philip Ng, as well as Facebook co-founder and Singapore permanent resident Eduardo Saverin. The Ng brothers, who are behind developer Far East Organization, retained their top spot on the list for the ninth straight year with a net worth of US$11.9 billion, up US$2.5 billion from last year. Mr Saverin remains a close second with a net worth of US$11.8 billion, also up US$2.5 billion this year.

Retaining the third spot is paint tycoon Goh Cheng Liang, whose net worth rose US$700 million to US$8.5 billion. Mr Goh has a 39 per cent stake in Japan’s Nippon Paint Holdings, and his son Goh Hup Jin was named chairman of Nippon Paint in March.

Regaining a place in the top 10 is New Zealander and Singapore permanent resident Richard Chandler, who jumped four places to number eight with a net worth of US$3.15 billion. His Singapore-headquartered Clermont Group’s net assets surged 50 per cent on undisclosed investment gains, according to official filings.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

This year's list includes three newcomers. Ranked 32 with US$1 billion is China-born Singapore permanent resident Gordan Tang, who has a controlling stake in listed property firm SingHaiyi Group. At number 34 with US$910 million is Bangladesh-born Singapore permanent resident and chairman of Summit Group Muhammed Aziz Khan, who plans to list his Summit Power International on the Singapore Exchange. Coming in at number 42 with US$738 million is Forrest Li, who listed his online gaming firm Sea on the New York Stock Exchange in October 2017.

Table

The minimum amount required to make this year's list was US$535 million, down from US$540 million last year. The full list can be found at www.forbes.com/singapore.

Government & Economy

China needs over 1t yuan to treat severe river pollution: official

Khazanah directors resign after Mahathir slams Malaysia's sovereign wealth fund

South Korea's Q2 growth dips as capital investment, consumption slow

New stat board Singapore Food Agency coming in April 2019; AVA will cease to exist

Venezuela to remove five zeroes from currency

White House under fire for barring CNN reporter from event

Editor's Choice

BT_20180726_ANGSIAS_3512417.jpg
Jul 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

70,000 members' data stolen, but Sias unaware for 5 years

Jul 26, 2018
Banking & Finance

Clifford Capital prices Asia's first project-financing portfolio

BT_20180726_AGNSEN0RM_3512458.jpg
Jul 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX, NSE restart talks on India's offshore hub

Most Read

1 As rents soar, Democrats push new policies on affordable housing
2 Koh Boon Hwee on investment themes that excite him
3 Audit majors swoop in on legal eagles to lift one-stop services
4 OCBC to cut half of teller jobs in next 2 years in digital banking push; all affected staff to be retrained
5 Hot stock: Venture Corp shares jump 9.1%, queried by SGX
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20180726_ANGSIAS_3512417.jpg
Jul 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

70,000 members' data stolen, but Sias unaware for 5 years

Jul 26, 2018
Government & Economy

New stat board Singapore Food Agency coming in April 2019; AVA will cease to exist

Jul 26, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: KTL Global, Parkway Life Reit, Tuan Sing, Frasers Commercial Trust

Jul 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Khazanah directors resign after Mahathir slams Malaysia's sovereign wealth fund

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening