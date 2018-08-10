Retail sales in Singapore grew at a faster clip in June, thanks to a lift from motor vehicle sales, according to the latest release by the Department of Statistics.

Singapore's retail takings up in June, buoyed by motor vehicle sales

RETAIL takings went up 2 per cent in June compared to the same period a year ago, up from a revised 0.2 per cent growth registered in May.

2 in 3 SMEs likely to go cashless by 2023: OCBC poll

IN fact, more than 45 per cent of the respondents said that they are likely to go cashless by as early as 2020, the survey found.

Noble to hold special general meeting on Aug 27 to approve restructuring plan

TO-DATE, the restructuring has received support from a number of the company’s stakeholders in line with the board’s objective to conclude a consensual restructuring process, said Noble.

Tender for EC site at Anchorvale Crescent launched; strong response expected

ITS tender was triggered last month with a successful application by an unnamed developer committed to a bid of at least S$255 million for the 99-year leasehold site.

Geo Energy completes first coal shipment from TBR mine to China steelmaker Tsingshan

THE shipment will be part of the group's fulfilment of its domestic market obligation (DMO) requirement set by the Indonesian government, Geo Energy noted.

The STI today

Singapore shares end lower on Friday

SINGAPORE shares closed lower on Friday, with the Straits Times Index down 1.3 per cent or 41.96 points to 3,284.78.