Daily Debrief: What Happened Today
Singapore's retail takings up in June, buoyed by motor vehicle sales
RETAIL takings went up 2 per cent in June compared to the same period a year ago, up from a revised 0.2 per cent growth registered in May.
2 in 3 SMEs likely to go cashless by 2023: OCBC poll
IN fact, more than 45 per cent of the respondents said that they are likely to go cashless by as early as 2020, the survey found.
Noble to hold special general meeting on Aug 27 to approve restructuring plan
TO-DATE, the restructuring has received support from a number of the company’s stakeholders in line with the board’s objective to conclude a consensual restructuring process, said Noble.
Tender for EC site at Anchorvale Crescent launched; strong response expected
ITS tender was triggered last month with a successful application by an unnamed developer committed to a bid of at least S$255 million for the 99-year leasehold site.
Geo Energy completes first coal shipment from TBR mine to China steelmaker Tsingshan
THE shipment will be part of the group's fulfilment of its domestic market obligation (DMO) requirement set by the Indonesian government, Geo Energy noted.
Corporate Earnings
- Global Invacom Q2 profit down 76% on slower satellite equipment orders
- HRNetGroup Q2 profit jumps 78% to S$13m
- Boustead Projects' net profit up 73% in Q1 on one-off gain
- Higher revenue, better margins push Cortina Holdings' Q1 net profit up by 77%
The STI today
Singapore shares end lower on Friday
SINGAPORE shares closed lower on Friday, with the Straits Times Index down 1.3 per cent or 41.96 points to 3,284.78.