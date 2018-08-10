You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed
Fri, Aug 10, 2018 - 6:30 PM

Retail sales in Singapore grew at a faster clip in June, thanks to a lift from motor vehicle sales, according to the latest release by the Department of Statistics.
Singapore's retail takings up in June, buoyed by motor vehicle sales
RETAIL takings went up 2 per cent in June compared to the same period a year ago, up from a revised 0.2 per cent growth registered in May. 

2 in 3 SMEs likely to go cashless by 2023: OCBC poll
IN fact, more than 45 per cent of the respondents said that they are likely to go cashless by as early as 2020, the survey found.

Noble to hold special general meeting on Aug 27 to approve restructuring plan
TO-DATE, the restructuring has received support from a number of the company’s stakeholders in line with the board’s objective to conclude a consensual restructuring process, said Noble. 

Tender for EC site at Anchorvale Crescent launched; strong response expected
ITS tender was triggered last month with a successful application by an unnamed developer committed to a bid of at least S$255 million for the 99-year leasehold site.  

Geo Energy completes first coal shipment from TBR mine to China steelmaker Tsingshan
THE shipment will be part of the group's fulfilment of its domestic market obligation (DMO) requirement set by the Indonesian government, Geo Energy noted. 

Singapore shares end lower on Friday
SINGAPORE shares closed lower on Friday, with the Straits Times Index down 1.3 per cent or 41.96 points to 3,284.78. 

 

UK economy rebounds but services end quarter on a weak note

Japan PM Abe on track for extended term despite rival's bid

Singapore's retail takings up in June, buoyed by motor vehicle sales

Indonesia’s Jokowi to partner with cleric in bid for second term

Jho Low asks US to explain Malaysian thanks for seized yacht

Russia, China block US bid to slap North Korea sanctions

