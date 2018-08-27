You are here

Mon, Aug 27, 2018 - 6:30 PM

Embattled Noble Group won overwhelming nod from shareholders present to push through with its do-or-die debt-for-equity rescue plan at an over hour and a half long special general meeting (SGM) in Singapore on Monday. 
Noble snags shareholders’ nod on pivotal debt revamp at SGM
EMBATTLED Noble Group won overwhelming nod from shareholders present to push through with its do-or-die debt-for-equity rescue plan at an over hour and a half long special general meeting (SGM) in Singapore on Monday.  

SGX, Third500 to build emerging growth IPO market in Singapore
SOME 4.6 million visitors arrived in Singapore in the first quarter of this year, a 7.3 per cent increase on the same period last year.

New initiatives to help Singapore firms access innovation network, infrastructure opportunities across Asean, China
A PLATFORM connecting corporates with technology startups and a private-sector committee to help Singapore firms tap infrastructure opportunities are among the initiatives being launched at the two-day FutureChina Global Forum and Singapore Regional Business Forum, which began on Monday. 

Malaysia bars foreigners from Forest City project that drew thousands of China buyers
MALAYSIAN Prime minister Mahathir Mohammad said: "Our objection is because it was built for foreigners, not built for Malaysians. Most Malaysians are unable to buy those flats." 

Cluster of 3 adjoining shophouses on Chinatown's Smith Street for sale with S$3,500 psf guide price
THE guide price for the property is  S$33.25 million on a built-up area of about 9,500 sq ft, which reflects a gross yield of close to 2 per cent, according to Savills Singapore, the marketing agent for the property.

Singapore's service industries report 7.8% year-on-year rise in Q2 takings
BUSINESS receipts for the services sector were lifted in the second quarter by the information and communications services industry, according to Department of Statistics Singapore data out on Monday.

Singapore shares close 0.4% up on Monday
SINGAPORE stocks ended 0.4 per cent higher on Monday, with the Straits Times Index rising 12.62 points to 3,225.62. 

 

