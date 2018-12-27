TRADE negotiators from China and the United States are planning to meet in January for talks, Beijing said Thursday, but stopped short of confirming the exact date or location.

China, US trade negotiators plan 'to meet in January'

TRADE negotiators from China and the United States are planning to meet in January for talks, Beijing said Thursday, but stopped short of confirming the exact date or location.

Asia: Shares ride Wall Street surge, oil rally

ASIAN shares on Thursday latched on to a dramatic surge on Wall Street as markets, battered by a recent drum roll of deepening political and economic gloom, cheered upbeat US data and the Trump administration's effort to shore up investor confidence.

Manulife US Reit worries lifted after release of proposed US tax regulations

EARLIER concerns that upcoming changes to United States tax regulations could hit Manulife US Reit (real estate investment trust) have now dissipated, after the release of the proposed new regulations on Dec 20.

Sinopec suspends top officials at its trading arm: sources

CHINESE state oil major Sinopec has suspended two senior officials at its trading arm Unipec after the company suffered losses, sources with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

Innopac's outgoing CEO owed S$491,920 for unused leave dating back to 2008

INNOPAC Holdings owes its outgoing chairman and chief executive Wong Ching Yong just shy of S$492,000 for unused leave dating back to 2008, the firm disclosed on Wednesday night in response to Singapore Exchange (SGX) queries on its financial results.

Singapore shares end higher on Thursday

SINGAPORE stocks closed higher on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index up 1.12 per cent or 33.59 points to 3,044.74.