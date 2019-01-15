You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Tue, Jan 15, 2019 - 6:30 PM

Companies should no longer be allowed to transfer from the mainboard to Catalist, to lift the overall corporate governance standards, growth and share-price performance of listed companies here, says a new report.
Disallow transfer from SGX mainboard to Catalist: study

COMPANIES should no longer be allowed to transfer from the mainboard to Catalist, to lift the overall corporate governance standards, growth and share-price performance of listed companies here, says a new report.

 

Singapore private home sales, units launched down month-on-month in December

OF the 602 units sold in December, 16 were in the core central region (CCR), 293 were in the rest of the central region (RCR) and another 293 were outside the central region (OCR). 

Seeds Capital, partners to co-invest over S$90m in agri-food tech startups

ENTERPRISE Singapore investment arm Seeds Capital has appointed seven co-investment partners to pump more than S$90 million into Singapore agri-food tech startups.

MediShield Life claim limits to be reviewed more frequently, about once every three years

SENIOR Minister of State for Health Edwin Tong promised more regular reviews after the issue of how a patient received only S$4.50 from MediShield Life for his subsidised bill of S$4,477 was raised in Parliament on Tuesday.

IHiS fined record S$750,000, SingHealth with S$250,000 for Singapore's worst data breach

EVEN though IHiS is the technology vendor for Singapore's healthcare sector, SingHealth also has to take responsibility as the owner of the patient database system - a point that the Personal Data Protection Commission (PDPC) stressed in dishing out penalties.

Singapore stocks end higher on Tuesday

SINGAPORE stocks closed higher on Monday, with the Straits Times Index up 1.22 per cent or 38.84 points to 3,212.30.

Thailand to postpone election again, until March - officials

Strike by thousands of junior New Zealand doctors cripples hospitals

May faces worst government defeat in 95 years in Brexit vote

MediShield Life claim limits to be reviewed more frequently, about once every three years

North Korea's nuclear programme quietly advances, pressuring Trump

China starts new recycling drive as foreign trash ban widens

Jan 15, 2019
CapitaLand's S$11b buy is big, but will it be beautiful?

Jan 15, 2019
MAS moves to attract listings, boost equity research talent

Jan 15, 2019
UBS positive on global and Asia ex-Japan equities

