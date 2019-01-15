You are here

Singapore stocks end higher on Tuesday

Tue, Jan 15, 2019 - 5:32 PM
SINGAPORE stocks closed higher on Monday, with the Straits Times Index up 1.22 per cent or 38.84 points to 3,212.30.

About 1.6 billion securities worth S$1.17 billion changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.73. Gainers outnumbered losers 252 to 157.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Ezion Holdings closed up 0.1 Singapore cent or 2.08 per cent to S$0.049 with 82.7 million shares traded. Genting Singapore added four Singapore cents or 3.88 per cent to close at S$1.07, with 68.2 million shares changing hands.

Among index stocks, DBS gained 45 Singapore cents or 1.83 per cent to end at S$25.02, while United Overseas Bank picked up S$0.50 or 1.92 per cent to S$26.50.

