Singapore stocks end higher on Tuesday

SINGAPORE stocks closed higher on Monday, with the Straits Times Index up 1.22 per cent or 38.84 points to 3,212.30.

About 1.6 billion securities worth S$1.17 billion changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.73. Gainers outnumbered losers 252 to 157.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Ezion Holdings closed up 0.1 Singapore cent or 2.08 per cent to S$0.049 with 82.7 million shares traded. Genting Singapore added four Singapore cents or 3.88 per cent to close at S$1.07, with 68.2 million shares changing hands.

Among index stocks, DBS gained 45 Singapore cents or 1.83 per cent to end at S$25.02, while United Overseas Bank picked up S$0.50 or 1.92 per cent to S$26.50.