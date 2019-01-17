You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Thu, Jan 17, 2019 - 6:30 PM

SINGAPORE'S exports ended 2018 on a weak note with non-oil domestic exports (NODX) falling for the second straight month in December, dashing economists' expectations of a 2 per cent rebound, according to Enterprise Singapore figures on Thursday.
Singapore non-oil exports down 8.5% in December, confounding rebound expectations

SINGAPORE'S exports ended 2018 on a weak note with non-oil domestic exports (NODX) falling for the second straight month in December, dashing economists' expectations of a 2 per cent rebound, according to Enterprise Singapore figures on Thursday.

 

Funding for tech tools tops Budget wish list of Singapore firms: SBF poll

MORE than three-fifths of firms polled said that support to get new, critical technologies was top of their wish list for the Singapore Budget 2019.

CenturyLink opens its first S-E Asia security operations centre in Singapore

WITH the facility, the company aims to offer its enterprise customers in the region a greater ability to predict, protect and respond to internal and external threats through CenturyLink’s network-based security solutions.

Freehold commercial building in Serangoon Road re-launched for sale at reduced price

A FREEHOLD six-storey commercial building in 291 Serangoon Road is being relaunched for sale at a lower price of between S$46 million and S$49 million. 

Nets launches fastest, same-day cash settlement for hawkers in Singapore

HAWKERS that use Nets transactions for payments will now get the sales proceeds credited to their DBS, OCBC or UOB bank accounts by 11pm the same day, if the sales were made before 5pm. 

Singapore stocks close 0.5% lower on Thursday

SINGAPORE stocks closed lower on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index down 0.5 per cent or 14.67 points to 3,214.44.

Government & Economy

Singapore wage growth to cool but strong hiring for new tech jobs to continue: Randstad report

Top North Korean official in Beijing en route to Washington: reports

China Q4 growth seen slowing to 6.4% as domestic, export demand cools: Poll

'I never said there was no collusion' with Russia: Giuliani

Singapore to introduce new laws to ban sale of illegal streaming devices

China brushes off outrage over death sentence, Canada fires back

Insurers tap startup platforms to open new distribution channels

UK currency, stocks hope for the best in May's crushing defeat

Critical report on Catalist sparks a lively debate

Singapore non-oil exports down 8.5% in December, confounding rebound expectations

Funding for tech tools tops Budget wish list of Singapore firms: SBF poll

CenturyLink opens its first S-E Asia security operations centre in Singapore

Freehold commercial building in Serangoon Road re-launched for sale at reduced price

