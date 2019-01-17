SINGAPORE'S exports ended 2018 on a weak note with non-oil domestic exports (NODX) falling for the second straight month in December, dashing economists' expectations of a 2 per cent rebound, according to Enterprise Singapore figures on Thursday.

Stories you might have missed

Singapore non-oil exports down 8.5% in December, confounding rebound expectations

SINGAPORE'S exports ended 2018 on a weak note with non-oil domestic exports (NODX) falling for the second straight month in December, dashing economists' expectations of a 2 per cent rebound, according to Enterprise Singapore figures on Thursday.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Funding for tech tools tops Budget wish list of Singapore firms: SBF poll

MORE than three-fifths of firms polled said that support to get new, critical technologies was top of their wish list for the Singapore Budget 2019.

CenturyLink opens its first S-E Asia security operations centre in Singapore

WITH the facility, the company aims to offer its enterprise customers in the region a greater ability to predict, protect and respond to internal and external threats through CenturyLink’s network-based security solutions.

Freehold commercial building in Serangoon Road re-launched for sale at reduced price

A FREEHOLD six-storey commercial building in 291 Serangoon Road is being relaunched for sale at a lower price of between S$46 million and S$49 million.

Nets launches fastest, same-day cash settlement for hawkers in Singapore

HAWKERS that use Nets transactions for payments will now get the sales proceeds credited to their DBS, OCBC or UOB bank accounts by 11pm the same day, if the sales were made before 5pm.

The STI today

Singapore stocks close 0.5% lower on Thursday

SINGAPORE stocks closed lower on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index down 0.5 per cent or 14.67 points to 3,214.44.