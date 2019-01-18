You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Fri, Jan 18, 2019 - 6:30 PM

doc73otqk0mb8i2kco2e8q_doc73otmlk6qpz1f14suhx.jpg
Artist's impressions of the upcoming Surbana Jurong Campus within the Jurong Innovation District, to be completed by 2021.
Safdie Surbana Jurong

Stories you might have missed

Surbana Jurong building global headquarters in Jurong Innovation District

SURBANA Jurong Campus, as the building is named, will be completed by 2021 and can accommodate up to 4,000 employees.

 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

 

Japan retailer Nojima makes offer for Courts Asia at S$0.205 apiece

A UNIT of Japanese electronics retailer Nojima Corp is making a conditional cash offer for Courts Asia at S$0.205 per share as it seeks to gain a strong foothold in South-east Asia.

ESR-Reit posts Q4 DPU of 1.005 Singapore cents in first results since VIT merger

ESR-Reit posted a distribution per unit of 1.005 Singapore cents for the fourth quarter ended Dec 31, 2018, up 8.2 per cent year on year.

 

 

Falcon Energy to undertake complete debt revamp, suspends trading

OFFSHORE and marine company Falcon Energy Group announced during midday trading break on Friday that it will suspend coupon payment on notes due on Jan 19 as it embarks on a complete debt overhaul.

Tan Cheng Bock applies to form new Progress Singapore Party

IN a Facebook post on Friday (Jan 18), Dr Tan said he and 11 "like-minded Singaporeans", including former People's Action Party (PAP) cadres, filed an application to the Registry of Societies to form the new Progress Singapore Party two days ago.

The STI today

Singapore shares end higher on Friday, STI adds 0.3%

SINGAPORE shares closed higher on Friday, with the Straits Times Index (STI) up 19.90 points or 0.3 per cent to 3,224.34.

Government & Economy

Lim Chuan Poh retiring from public service, new A*Star CEO to be appointed

US government shutdown seen causing minor hit to broad economy: Bloomberg poll

Tan Cheng Bock applies to form new Progress Singapore Party

Gloomy forecast for Davos: crises aplenty, but few world leaders

Canada's top diplomat praises Huawei CEO for trusting its legal system

China revises down 2017 GDP growth to 6.8% vs 6.9% previously

Editor's Choice

file73nw3ze8az61bqgy8ub.jpg
Jan 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Where's the pound headed? The jury's out for now

file6vqidakqbdgzchxd3i1.jpg
Jan 18, 2019
Government & Economy

NODX down a surprise 8.5% in December

file73nxaxy3qtg11ep1wjud.jpg
Jan 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore asset players find calm in Brexit storm

Most Read

1 Glassdoor launches operations in Singapore
2 Where's the pound headed? The jury's out for now
3 Cook, work, play in malls. But whither the retail property recovery?
4 Google in talks for 400,000 sq ft space at Alexandra Technopark
5 Global rally lifts SGD bond prices to record high

Must Read

Surbana Jurong Campus (garden)_Credit Safdie Surbana Jurong.jpg
Jan 18, 2019
Real Estate

Surbana Jurong building global headquarters in Jurong Innovation District

file72vifz4wf3la2ivsost.jpg
Jan 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Japan retailer Nojima makes offer for Courts Asia at S$0.205 apiece

Jan 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

ESR-Reit posts Q4 DPU of 1.005 Singapore cents in first results since VIT merger

Jan 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Falcon Energy to undertake complete debt revamp, suspends trading

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening