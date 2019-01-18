Artist's impressions of the upcoming Surbana Jurong Campus within the Jurong Innovation District, to be completed by 2021.

Stories you might have missed

Surbana Jurong building global headquarters in Jurong Innovation District

SURBANA Jurong Campus, as the building is named, will be completed by 2021 and can accommodate up to 4,000 employees.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Japan retailer Nojima makes offer for Courts Asia at S$0.205 apiece

A UNIT of Japanese electronics retailer Nojima Corp is making a conditional cash offer for Courts Asia at S$0.205 per share as it seeks to gain a strong foothold in South-east Asia.

ESR-Reit posts Q4 DPU of 1.005 Singapore cents in first results since VIT merger

ESR-Reit posted a distribution per unit of 1.005 Singapore cents for the fourth quarter ended Dec 31, 2018, up 8.2 per cent year on year.

Falcon Energy to undertake complete debt revamp, suspends trading

OFFSHORE and marine company Falcon Energy Group announced during midday trading break on Friday that it will suspend coupon payment on notes due on Jan 19 as it embarks on a complete debt overhaul.

Tan Cheng Bock applies to form new Progress Singapore Party

IN a Facebook post on Friday (Jan 18), Dr Tan said he and 11 "like-minded Singaporeans", including former People's Action Party (PAP) cadres, filed an application to the Registry of Societies to form the new Progress Singapore Party two days ago.

The STI today

Singapore shares end higher on Friday, STI adds 0.3%

SINGAPORE shares closed higher on Friday, with the Straits Times Index (STI) up 19.90 points or 0.3 per cent to 3,224.34.