Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Fri, Feb 15, 2019 - 6:30 PM

Singapore's full-year growth slows to 3.2% as fourth quarter misses mark

Singapore’s fourth-quarter economic growth missed estimates in the last stretch of 2018, shaving a fraction off its performance for the full year. Growth came in at 3.2 per cent in 2018, according to the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) on Friday - a sliver under the 3.3 per cent floated by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the start of the year.

New private home sales in January down 28.1% from December; 17.8% lower on year: URA

Developers in Singapore sold 433 private homes last month, down 28.1 per cent from the 602 units they moved in December 2018, and also 17.8 per cent lower than the 527 units they moved in January 2018. Including ECs, developers found buyers for 434 units last month, again lower than the 605 units in December 2018, and the 627 units they moved in January 2018.

Eight in 10 SMEs expecting more business incentives in Budget: DBS poll

This is because manpower issues (26.5 per cent), high operational costs (21.5 per cent) and challenges in growing business revenue (21 per cent) continue to plague SMEs in a difficult economic environment. Manpower challenges include hiring the right people (43 per cent) and retaining employees (27 per cent).

Cromwell E-Reit buys France logistics property for 6.9m euros, 3 Poland properties for 69.38m euros

Cromwell European Reit (E-Reit) has acquired a logistics property located in France for 6.9 million euros (S$10.58 million) and three office assets in Poland for 69.38 million euros. The acquisitions are part of the Reit's (real estate investment trust) larger acquisition of 23 properties across five countries in Europe for 384.4 million euros, announced last October.

Singapore stocks end lower on Friday

Singapore stocks closed lower on Friday, with the Straits Times Index down 0.41 per cent or 13.42 points to 3,239.74.

UK set to tell EU it doesn't want to renegotiate Brexit deal: source

Europe just got a bad omen for the economy in 2019

US, China set to finish trade talks Mnuchin calls 'productive'

PM Lee says he and SAF leadership 'take safety with utmost seriousness'

Peak-hour trips in Singapore should take no more than 45 minutes by 2040, says panel

Eight in 10 SMEs expecting more business incentives in Budget: DBS poll

Feb 15, 2019
EDB sees S$8b to S$10b in fixed asset investments for 2019

Feb 15, 2019
RB Capital said to be in exclusive due diligence on Andaz hotel at Duo

Feb 15, 2019
Singtel sees full-year Ebitda dip after posting 14% fall in Q3 profit

Feb 15, 2019
Singapore's full-year growth slows to 3.2% as fourth quarter misses mark

Feb 15, 2019
Growth in manufacturing, services slowed in 2018, trend expected to continue this year: MTI

Feb 15, 2019
Hot stock: ThaiBev shares surge 9% on back of stellar Q1 results; DBS maintains 'buy'

Feb 15, 2019
Brokers' take: OCBC, DBS downgrade StarHub to 'sell' and 'hold' respectively, RHB maintains 'neutral'

