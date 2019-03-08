You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Fri, Mar 08, 2019 - 6:30 PM

HYFLUX had asked creditors and stakeholders to file proofs of claims ahead of scheme meetings to vote on its debt restructuring plan.
Hyflux: 73 parties file proofs of claims worth S$3.51b

HYFLUX had asked creditors and stakeholders to file proofs of claims ahead of scheme meetings to vote on its debt restructuring plan. The proofs will form a basis to vote on scheme proposals and to receive payments.

 

Minister Heng Swee Keat urges enterprises to tap programmes, grants

COMPANIES are encouraged to take advantage of the various programmes and grants from the government in corporate restructuring, he told the audience of 250 at The Fullerton Hotel Singapore.

8Telecom served with court summons for non-repayment of share subscription

8TELECOM International has been served with an originating summons taken by Top Capital Securities to put the company into judicial management for not paying back a share subscription consideration of about S$1.7 million.

2013 penny stock crash: Goh to plead guilty on Mar 20

THE Business Times understands that Goh Hin Calm, 59, on March 20 is going to admit to being an accomplice of Soh Chee Wen and Quah Su-Ling in the alleged manipulation of the stocks of Blumont Group, Asiasons Capital (now Attilan Group) and LionGold Corp - collectively known as BAL.

New State Courts Towers to offer co-working space for small law firms

CLICKS @ State Courts, which stands for collaborative law, innovative co-creation and knowledge-sharing, will open in the first quarter of 2020, the same time State Courts Towers is expected to be operational. 

Global growth fears, weak China data send Singapore shares down 1%

THE Straits Times Index (STI) dropped 33.61 points or 1.04 per cent to close at 3,195.87.

New State Courts Towers to offer co-working space for small law firms

German industrial orders post strongest drop in 7 months in January

China Feb soya bean imports fall to 4-year low amid tariffs, flat demand

Foreign investors trim China bond holdings in Feb, policy bank bonds favoured

Bank of Japan's 'gradualism' advocate says next move could be to ramp up stimulus

China's Feb trade surplus with US narrows sharply to US$14.72b

Mar 8, 2019
Garage

Is venture money masking an untenable on-demand delivery gig?

Mar 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Soh Chee Wen co-accused may plead guilty in penny stock case

Mar 8, 2019
Consumer

Muji Singapore wants to get bigger; bring in Renovation

