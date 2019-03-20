You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Wed, Mar 20, 2019 - 6:30 PM

doc74k5zz0el55yesyebcb_doc6vhbwclxk0i1k4kx1ggz.jpg
THE fines come alongside action taken against various misconduct that include one criminal conviction for false trading, S$698,000 in civil penalties for misconduct in trading, 19 prohibition orders that bar individuals from working in the financial industry, and 223 warnings.
SPH

Stories you might have missed

Fines totalling S$16.8m slapped on 42 financial firms in Singapore in 18 mths ended December '18

THE fines come alongside action taken against various misconduct that include one criminal conviction for false trading, S$698,000 in civil penalties for misconduct in trading, 19 prohibition orders that bar individuals from working in the financial industry, and 223 warnings.

 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

 

Penny scandal: Brokers lost S$350m; ex-IPCO exec to serve 3 years in prison

GOH Hin Calm, in a white, long-sleeved shirt and without displaying any outward emotion, pleaded guilty to two charges of abetment. Justice See Kee Oon sentenced Goh, a former interim chief executive of IPCO International, on Wednesday to three years in prison.

Temasek-backed Pine Labs buys India gift card solutions provider Qwikcilver for US$110m

THE purchase was funded from the company’s cash reserves and additional funding from existing investors, the point-of-sales solutions company, which is also India-based, said on Tuesday.

Boulevard 88 high-end condo sells 20 units worth over S$160m

FREEHOLD luxury development Boulevard 88 in prime district 10 has sold 20 residential units at an average selling price of S$3,550 per square foot, of the 25 units released to date.

Singapore startup AnyMind Group closes Series B funding with US$21.4m

THE new investors are Thailand's VGI Global Media plc (VGI) and Japanese financial services company, Tokyo Century Corporation.

The STI today

Singapore shares drop 0.4% on Wednesday

THE Straits Times Index (STI) pared Tuesday's gains to close 13.26 points or 0.4 per cent lower at 3,207.66. 

 

Government & Economy

Japan govt downgrades economy view as US-China trade war bites

Irish trade mission wraps up whirlwind Singapore tour with Brexit looming

British PM to seek short Brexit delay: report

Bank of Thailand holds interest rate as election risks mount

Saudi Arabia launches 86b riyals Riyadh beautification programme

Tencent mulling bid for Temasek's 10% stake worth US$3b in retailer AS Watson: sources

Editor's Choice

BT_20190320_CCGRAB20_3728841.jpg
Mar 20, 2019
Garage

Grab woos small businesses with suite of financial services

BT_20190320_HOCHING2_3728868.jpg
Mar 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Temasek International undergoes changes in leadership

BT_20190320_NRSTAR20_3728765.jpg
Mar 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Starhill Global Reit extends KL mall leases, lifting overhang

Most Read

1 YuuZoo quits office with unsettled rents; CEO resigns over unpaid salary
2 SIA to offer S$500m 5-year fixed-rate bonds for institutional, retail investors
3 Temasek International undergoes changes in leadership
4 CapitaLand and CDL poised to buy Liang Court mall at S$400m
5 Temasek International names Lee Theng Kiat chairman, Dilhan Pillay CEO
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

lwx_mas_200319_80_2x.jpg
Mar 20, 2019
Banking & Finance

Fines totalling S$16.8m slapped on 42 financial firms in Singapore in 18 mths ended December '18

Mar 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Penny scandal: Brokers lost S$350m; ex-IPCO exec to serve 3 years in prison

Mar 20, 2019
Technology

Temasek-backed Pine Labs buys India gift card solutions provider Qwikcilver for US$110m

Mar 20, 2019
Real Estate

Boulevard 88 high-end condo sells 20 units worth over S$160m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening