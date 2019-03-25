You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mon, Mar 25, 2019 - 6:30 PM

Taking the cue from Wall Street's selloff on Friday, Singapore shares posted sharp declines in Monday's session with the Straits Times Index (STI) slipping 29.18 points or 0.9 per cent to close at 3,182.92.
Markets in Asia post sharp declines on growing global growth concerns; STI down 0.9%

TAKING the cue from Wall Street's selloff on Friday, Singapore shares posted sharp declines in Monday's session with the Straits Times Index (STI) slipping 29.18 points or 0.9 per cent to close at 3,182.92.

 

Penny scandal: Trial of alleged masterminds begins

SINGAPORE prosecutors opened the trial for Malaysian businessman John Soh Chee Wen and former Ipco International chief executive Quah Su-Ling on Monday, accusing the pair of masterminding a massive stock manipulation scheme that collapsed in the penny stock crash of October 2013.

Singapore SMEs keen on capital investment despite expectations of lower turnover, profits: poll

The SBF-DP SME Index has edged down from 50.7 to 50.4 this quarter - declining for the fourth consecutive quarter - in a nod to softening business sentiment and increased wariness among SMEs. 

Singapore's February headline inflation meets expectations at 0.5%

THERE were no surprises from Singapore’s headline inflation in February, with consumer prices up by 0.5 per cent year on year - a tick above the 0.4 per cent growth notched the month before.

OCBC's Bank of Singapore hires veteran banker as market head for Greater China

BANK of Singapore (BOS), a private banking subsidiary of OCBC Bank, has hired veteran banker Richard Hu as its market head for the  Greater China region, which includes China, Taiwan and Hong Kong. 

Singapore shares slide 0.9% as global growth concerns mount

THE Straits Times Index (STI) slipped 29.18 points or 0.9 per cent to close at 3,182.92.

 

Charges of cheating amid confusion over Thailand's election result

Thaksin allies claim victory in Thai election, challenging army

May told Brexiteers she'll quit if they vote for her deal - ITV

Qatar's US$434m desert rose museum finally blooms

Fed's Evans says have to be nervous about yield curve, but US economy solid

Singapore's February headline inflation meets expectations at 0.5%

Mar 25, 2019
Consumer

Technology could ease pain of rising costs on F&B earnings

Mar 25, 2019
Garage

oBike investor and local startup Anywheel make play for Mobike

Mar 25, 2019
Real Estate

Treasure sells 272 units on launch weekend

