Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Thu, May 09, 2019 - 6:30 PM

Best World said on Thursday that the company and its founders - Dora Hoan and Doreen Tan - have on May 3 started defamation proceedings against Bonitas Research and its founder in the Singapore High Court.
Stories you might have missed

Best World takes Bonitas to Court for defamation

CPF, HDB housing loan rules for buying older properties updated

HOME buyers will now have greater flexibility to use their CPF when buying older homes as long as the remaining lease of the property can cover the buyer until they turn at least 95 years of age.

ARA US Hospitality Trust debuts on SGX mainboard at US$0.875, just off IPO price

INCLUDING six cornerstone investors who have subscribed for about 132.4 million stapled securities, a total of 565.9 million stapled securities were issued to raise gross proceeds of US$498 million.

HDB resale volume up 16.5% in April as resale prices slip 0.4%: SRX

ACCORDING to flash estimates from real estate portal SRX Property on Thursday (May 9), 1,931 resale flats were sold in April, up from 1,657 transactions in March.

Singapore life insurance sector sees 1% rise in new business premiums for Q1 to S$937.2m: LIA

UPTAKE of annual premium policies for the first quarter rose 11 per cent year on year to S$712.5 million in total weighted annual premiums.

Corporate earnings

The STI today

Singapore shares continue losing streak, drop 0.4% on Thursday
 

THE local benchmark extended Wednesday's losses to slip 14.14 points or 0.4 per cent to 3,269.70.

Government & Economy

New catalytic system helps firms turn CO2 emissions into fuel

Financial services, healthcare among sectors to see strongest job growth in 2019: report

Tariffs will cut China growth by one point, Citi says

Philippines cuts interest rates after sharp growth slowdown

North Korea fires unidentified projectile: South's military

China fully ready to defend interests, has 'kept promises' on US trade deal: commerce ministry

Editor's Choice

May 9, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS' S$45b transfer to GIC could give government revenues a boost

May 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Court confiscates S$2.6m in ill-gotten gains from convicted football match-fixer

May 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Telcos' dilemma: How to scale up to 5G without breaking the bank

