Economists are not expecting the gloom to lift visibly in the near future as new tariffs from the US-China trade war take effect and the global tech down-cycle continues.

Stories you might have missed

Singapore non-oil exports extend double-digit drop for 2nd straight month in April; confounding expectations

Grab to expand anti-fraud team to 200 by end-2019 as scammers get smarter

THE team will add more tech talent including data scientists, risk and operations analysts, and product managers to deal with the "end-to-end" nature of fraudulent activity, said Foo Wui Ngiap, head of trust, identity, safety and information security at Grab.

Singapore is 3rd most innovative city globally; innovation key to property investment: JLL report

THE Republic, behind San Francisco and Tokyo, is supported by significant levels of foreign domestic investments, and a rapidly growing startup scene.

Weak exits hung over private equity market in 2018: Bain report

EXIT count fell 59 per cent from 2017 and 52 per cent from the five-year average, while exit value fell 72 per cent from the year before to US$5 billion and 48 per cent from the five-year average.

Singapore Airlines says its order for 31 Boeing 737 Max jets "intact"

SINGAPORE Airlines CEO Goh Choon Phong said on Friday that an order for 31 737 Max jets from Boeing remains "intact", despite deadly crashes involving the aircraft.

Trade woes weigh on Singapore shares, down 0.8% on Friday

THE local bourse fell 0.77 per cent or 24.80 points to 3,205.46 amid risk-off sentiment.