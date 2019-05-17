You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Fri, May 17, 2019 - 6:30 PM

file6ux72n9pbi9108le5hbb.jpg
Economists are not expecting the gloom to lift visibly in the near future as new tariffs from the US-China trade war take effect and the global tech down-cycle continues.
AFP

Stories you might have missed

Singapore non-oil exports extend double-digit drop for 2nd straight month in April; confounding expectations

ECONOMISTS are not expecting the gloom to lift visibly in the near future as new tariffs from the US-China trade war take effect and the global tech down-cycle continues.

 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

 

Grab to expand anti-fraud team to 200 by end-2019 as scammers get smarter

THE team will add more tech talent including data scientists, risk and operations analysts, and product managers to deal with the "end-to-end" nature of fraudulent activity, said Foo Wui Ngiap, head of trust, identity, safety and information security at Grab.

Singapore is 3rd most innovative city globally; innovation key to property investment: JLL report

THE Republic, behind San Francisco and Tokyo, is supported by significant levels of foreign domestic investments, and a rapidly growing startup scene.

Weak exits hung over private equity market in 2018: Bain report

EXIT count fell 59 per cent from 2017 and 52 per cent from the five-year average, while exit value fell 72 per cent from the year before to US$5 billion and 48 per cent from the five-year average.

Singapore Airlines says its order for 31 Boeing 737 Max jets "intact"

SINGAPORE Airlines CEO Goh Choon Phong said on Friday that an order for 31 737 Max jets from Boeing remains "intact", despite deadly crashes involving the aircraft.

Corporate earnings

The STI today

Trade woes weigh on Singapore shares, down 0.8% on Friday

THE local bourse fell 0.77 per cent or 24.80 points to 3,205.46 amid risk-off sentiment. 

 

Government & Economy

Hong Kong: Q1 GDP growth slows to 0.6%

Trump tariffs seal the deal for companies looking to quit China

Mining magnate aims to be kingmaker after Australian election

Ex-vice justice minister arrested for bribery in South Korea

China not interested in talking with US for now: state media

Singapore is 3rd most innovative city globally; innovation key to property investment: JLL report

Editor's Choice

lwx_cbd_170519_3.jpg
May 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore firms scramble to mitigate trade war fallout as orders dive

lwx_sia_170519_4.jpg
May 17, 2019
Transport

SIA's Q4 earnings down 28%, full-year gain slumps 47%; airline sees fuel costs headwinds

file743rhbyu79jeikmj4dh.jpg
May 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux suitor Utico seeks delay over water unit; PUB says 'no'

Most Read

1 Singtel not in position to speculate on capex for 5G in Singapore, says CEO
2 Artificial intelligence is not a silver bullet
3 Two Singaporean teen golfers earn US trip
4 Singapore urges US to accept China's rise, spare other nations
5 Temasek’s Vertex raises US$230m for fourth South-east Asia fund

Must Read

lwx_containers_170519_69.jpg
May 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports extend double-digit drop for 2nd straight month in April; confounding expectations

MoneyHacksEp42card.jpg
May 6, 2019
Podcasts

PODCAST: How to get bonus interest in bank-and-earn accounts (Money Hacks, Ep 42)

May 17, 2019
Garage

Grab to expand anti-fraud team to 200 by end-2019 as scammers get smarter

lwx_SINGAPORE SKYLINE_170519_105.jpg
May 17, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore is 3rd most innovative city globally; innovation key to property investment: JLL report

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening