You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mon, May 27, 2019 - 6:30 PM

AS-.jpg
The Smart Urban Co-Innovation Lab will focus on the key areas of intelligent estates, smart mobility, digital wellness, and agritech.
ASB

Stories you might have missed

Ascendas-Singbridge to launch co-innovation lab for urban solutions, supported by IMDA and ESG

THE Smart Urban Co-Innovation Lab will focus on the key areas of intelligent estates, smart mobility, digital wellness, and agritech.

 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

 

Singapore's business receipts continue to rise in Q1, but pace is slowing down

SINGAPORE’S services industries saw an increase in takings in the first quarter of 2019, even as the pace slowed down from before, according to data from the Department of Statistics (SingStat) on Monday.

Singapore-based startup Trax raising US$100m to value company at US$1.1b, second only to Grab

TRAX raised US$125 million last year in a round led by Chinese private equity firm Boyu Capital, and Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC came on board as a shareholder later. 

Three floors at The Octagon up for sale with total S$43m indicative price

THE prime ground floor retail unit and two office floors have a total indicative price of S$43 million, which works out to S$3,500 psf for the retail floor and S$2,450 psf for the office floors, according to sole marketing agent Cushman & Wakefield.

Shenton Way, Tanjong Pagar among top locations for tech, media and telco tenants in Asia: Colliers

THE Shenton Way/Tanjong Pagar district was rated top in Singapore for technology, media and telecommunications(TMT) firms and flexible workspace operators due to its "excellent accessibility", Colliers said on Monday (May 27),  with TMT occupancy at 21 per cent of total space and current vacancy at 3.1 per cent.

HSBC Singapore appoints head of financial institutions group for S-E Asia as part of Asean push

HSBC Singapore has appointed Kanakanjan Ray as head of financial institutions group (FIG), South-east Asia – a newly created role in the Hong Kong-listed bank’s global banking and markets division.

The STI today

Singapore shares end flat on Monday on lack of market cues

EVEN though The Straits Times Index (STI) spent most of the session trading lower, the market recovered losses to settle at 3,170.77, down just 0.88 point. 

 

Government & Economy

Poland's ruling right-wing PiS party tops in EU polls

Superstar cities lose their pull

US Army Twitter question highlights toll of America's wars

Singapore's business receipts continue to rise in Q1, but pace is slowing down

Solomons first trip for re-elected Australia PM Morrison amid China tensions

BOJ's Kuroda sounds alarm on global economy ahead of G-20

Editor's Choice

BP_cbd_270519_4.jpg
May 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore business body pushing for fair rent terms from private landlords

BP_SGX_270519_5.jpg
May 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX taps more volumes on bouncy rubber prices

BT_20190527_VIHUAWEIPGUA_3792370.jpg
May 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore manufacturers not hit by Huawei ban but brace for tech war

Most Read

1 Fund manager who beat 98% of peers dumps his Huawei bonds
2 Missing lawyer resigns from directorships
3 Making an informed choice for the best heart test
4 Allied's missing S$33m and questions about the escrow account
5 Jeffrey Ong has been contacting firms to tender resignation even as he remains incommunicado

Must Read

AS-.jpg
May 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ascendas-Singbridge to launch co-innovation lab for urban solutions, supported by IMDA and ESG

BP_cbd_250319_2_0.jpg
May 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore's business receipts continue to rise in Q1, but pace is slowing down

May 27, 2019
Garage

Singapore-based startup Trax raising US$100m to value company at US$1.1b, second only to Grab

The Octagon.JPG
May 27, 2019
Real Estate

Three floors at The Octagon up for sale with total S$43m indicative price

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening