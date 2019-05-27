The Smart Urban Co-Innovation Lab will focus on the key areas of intelligent estates, smart mobility, digital wellness, and agritech.

Ascendas-Singbridge to launch co-innovation lab for urban solutions, supported by IMDA and ESG

THE Smart Urban Co-Innovation Lab will focus on the key areas of intelligent estates, smart mobility, digital wellness, and agritech.

Singapore's business receipts continue to rise in Q1, but pace is slowing down

SINGAPORE’S services industries saw an increase in takings in the first quarter of 2019, even as the pace slowed down from before, according to data from the Department of Statistics (SingStat) on Monday.

Singapore-based startup Trax raising US$100m to value company at US$1.1b, second only to Grab

TRAX raised US$125 million last year in a round led by Chinese private equity firm Boyu Capital, and Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC came on board as a shareholder later.

Three floors at The Octagon up for sale with total S$43m indicative price

THE prime ground floor retail unit and two office floors have a total indicative price of S$43 million, which works out to S$3,500 psf for the retail floor and S$2,450 psf for the office floors, according to sole marketing agent Cushman & Wakefield.

Shenton Way, Tanjong Pagar among top locations for tech, media and telco tenants in Asia: Colliers

THE Shenton Way/Tanjong Pagar district was rated top in Singapore for technology, media and telecommunications(TMT) firms and flexible workspace operators due to its "excellent accessibility", Colliers said on Monday (May 27), with TMT occupancy at 21 per cent of total space and current vacancy at 3.1 per cent.

HSBC Singapore appoints head of financial institutions group for S-E Asia as part of Asean push

HSBC Singapore has appointed Kanakanjan Ray as head of financial institutions group (FIG), South-east Asia – a newly created role in the Hong Kong-listed bank’s global banking and markets division.

Singapore shares end flat on Monday on lack of market cues

EVEN though The Straits Times Index (STI) spent most of the session trading lower, the market recovered losses to settle at 3,170.77, down just 0.88 point.