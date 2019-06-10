You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mon, Jun 10, 2019 - 6:30 PM

SINGAPORE’S medical trend rate - which measures medical cost inflation - was 10 per cent in 2018, 10 times the Singapore economy's estimated 2018 inflation rate of 1 per cent,
Singapore 2018 healthcare cost inflation hits 10%, 10 times the economic inflation rate: Mercer report

SINGAPORE'S medical cost inflation was slightly lower than the Asian average of 10.4 per cent, with Singapore coming in sixth highest out of 11 Asian countries surveyed.

 

Singapore business sentiment edges up after 3 straight quarters of decline

THE index was +6.91 percentage points in Q3 2019, up from +5.08 percentage points in Q2. However, the index lost ground versus its +10.58 percentage points figure in 2018's third quarter.

Group of 5 Kampong Glam shophouses on sale with S$23.8m indicative price

AS the property is also zoned as full "commercial" under the 2019 Draft Master Plan, there will not be any additional buyer's stamp duty of seller's stamp duty, with the opportunity being open to both local and foreign buyers.

Lee family's offer for 800 Super 'fair and reasonable': independent adviser

THE independent directors have also agreed with the IFA and recommended that shareholders accept the offer.

Cybersecurity firm Group-IB opens global HQ in Singapore

THE firm’s headquarters located in the Fragrance Empire Building now houses a team of employees from each of the company’s key business units. 

Sim Lim Square goes online with new e-commerce platform amid collective sale

The opt-in online initiative is a bid to develop new channels of customer outreach and engagement for Sim Lim Square’s tenants. 

Singapore shares gain 0.7% on Monday as risk-on sentiment returns

SINGAPORE'S Straits Times Index (STI) closed at 3,188.11, up 21.82 points or 0.7 per cent. 

 

