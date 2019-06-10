You are here

Singapore business sentiment edges up after 3 straight quarters of decline

Mon, Jun 10, 2019
Business sentiment among Singapore firms edged up slightly for the first time after three consecutive quarters of decline, according to the latest Business Optimism Index by the Singapore Commercial Credit Bureau (SCCB).
The index was +6.91 percentage points in Q3 2019, up from +5.08 percentage points in Q2. However, the index lost ground versus its +10.58 percentage points figure in 2018's third quarter.

The figures were derived from polling 200 business owners and senior executives representing major industry sectors across Singapore, and are calculated by subtracting the percentage of respondents expecting decreases from the percentage expecting increases.

Five of six indicators used by the index - sales, profits, employment, new orders and inventories - increased.

Only selling price fell compared with the second quarter of 2019, to -7.32 percentage points from four percentage points.

Only net profit and employment increased versus the same year-ago period.

The services sector was the most optimistic, following the overall index with the same five indicators increasing and selling price falling.

The financial services sector was second with four indicators in positive territory, but it still lost ground on four out of six indicators.

Construction saw numbers dip for three indicators, while transportation and manufacturing had figures falling for five indicators.

SCCB attributed transportation slowdown to contraction in the water transport segment, and said that the manufacturing sector suffered from a tepid semiconductors sub-segment.

Audrey Chia, SCCB’s chief executive officer, said that the bureau was cautious for the next quarter despite the slight sentiment rebound due to mounting downside economic risks from the ongoing US-China trade tensions, and an uncertain global growth outlook.

SCCB expects a lukewarm Singapore manufacturing sector in the third quarter, with market maturity and global trade issues posing particular challenges for the electronics and precision engineering sectors.

"The services sector will still remain a key pillar of growth for 2019, driven largely by an expansion in the business services, information and communication sub-sectors," added Ms Chia.

South Korea to unveil steps soon to support growth: presidential aide

