Eligible companies will be able to use the subsidy, capped at S$10,000 per company, to offset up to 70 per cent of out-of-pocket training expenses.

Stories you might have missed

SMEs to get extra S$10,000 subsidy to help train workers

ELIGIBLE companies will be able to use the subsidy, capped at S$10,000 per company, to offset up to 70 per cent of out-of-pocket training expenses. It can also be used on top of existing government subsidies.

Housing loans extend drop in May but overall lending rises on business loans: MAS data

PRELIMINARY data from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) released on Friday shows that mortgages booked in May stood at S$202.54 billion, 0.1 per cent and 0.3 per cent lower month-on-month and year-on-year respectively.

Government trims again industrial land supply amid weaker growth outlook

UNDER the Industrial Government Land Sales (IGLS) programme for the second half of 2019, the Government will release four sites in the confirmed list and six sites in the reserve list, with a total site area of 9.98 hectares.

Temasek takes 21.7% stake in Li & Fung's logistics business for US$300m

LI & FUNG said that as a result of Temasek's investment, it will postpone a previous proposed spin-off initial public offering for LF Logistics.

Funan mall reopens after S$560m renovation

A six-storey steel structure called the Tree Of Life forms the centrepiece of the revamped mall, housing retail pods for brands to showcase their products on a pop-up concept and host workshops.

Hyflux gets deadline extensions to announce 2018/19 financial results

THE deadline for announcing its FY2018 results was extended by a further five months while its fiscal 2018 AGM deadline was extended by three months.

The STI today

Singapore shares drop 0.2% on Friday, unchanged on the week

SINGAPORE'S Straits Times Index (STI) closed at 3,321.61, down 6.99 points or 0.2 per cent on Friday.