Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mon, Jul 08, 2019 - 6:30 PM

The outlook for the Singapore economy will be determined by developments in the US-China trade conflict, as well as how the city-state’s major export markets perform, said Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing in Parliament on Monday.
AFP

Trade war, major export markets to determine Singapore's economic outlook: Chan Chun Sing

TRADE and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing laid down three key uncertainties that Singapore faces: the US-China trade dispute, which has gone beyond retaliatory tariffs to other areas such as restrictions on technology access and sales; the uncertainty and the risk of a disorderly Brexit; and the political uncertainties of some regional economies.

 

Higher fares will be needed in face of rising subsidies for public transport: Khaw Boon Wan

SINGAPORE Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan said on Monday that the government is currently subsidising more than 30 per cent of public transport operations, and indicated that higher fares would be necessary to keep subsidies in check.

All drones to be licensed after Changi Airport incursions

A licensing framework for pilots of large and more capable drones will also be introduced, said Senior Minister of State for Transport Lam Pin Min.

Gojek nabs investment from Mitsubishi for Series F round

THE new investment will allow Mitsubishi to tap into Gojek’s expertise and presence in the mobility and consumer services market in the region.

Singapore saw 12% rise in worker-senior manager pay gap between 2008 to 2017: Korn Ferry

SINGAPORE saw a 12.1 per cent rise in the pay gap from 2008 to 2017, but this was lower than the average increase of 15.5 per cent across the Asia-Pacific, the study noted.

Temasek-linked Astrea III PE bonds fully redeemed, with bonus paid

IN addition to the principal amounts of the notes, the noteholders also received a bonus redemption premium of 0.3 per cent of the principal.  

Singapore shares drop 1% on Monday as strong US jobs data dims hopes for big Fed rate cut

THE Straits Times Index (STI) finish 32.58 points or one per cent down at 3,334.23.

 

