Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed
Mon, Jul 15, 2019 - 6:30 PM

SGX considers volatility controls for pre-open and pre-close trading

The Singapore Exchange (SGX) is seeking feedback on whether it should introduce volatility controls to the securities trading auction process, to protect investors from extreme price swings.

Singapore to develop over 40 new standards for new tech, business models

More than 40 new standards for nascent areas including drones, additive manufacturing and video analytics will be developed over the next year, as the Singapore Standards Council (SSC) steps up its standardisation efforts to keep pace with economic transformation and novel technologies.

Developers sell 821 private homes in June, 26% higher on year, down 14% from May: URA data

Developers in Singapore sold 821 private homes in June, down 13.8 per cent from the 952 units they moved in May, but 25.5 per cent higher than the 654 units they sold in June last year.

Singapore’s construction sector may face protracted slowdown in medium term: Fitch

Singapore’s construction sector faces increasing risks of a protracted slowdown in growth in the medium term, due to the poorer global economic outlook over the next few years, Fitch Solutions Macro Research said in a report on Monday.

PUB awards Koh Brothers Eco unit and JV partner S$668.2m pumping stations project

National water agency PUB has appointed Koh Brothers Eco Engineering’s unit and its joint venture (JV) partner, China Harbour (Singapore) Engineering Company, for a S$668.2 million influent pumping stations project at the Tuas Water Reclamation Plant.

CapitaLand’s Ascott signs 26 new properties, enters 6 new cities

CapitaLand’s lodging business unit The Ascott has signed 26 new properties, a majority of which are under management contracts, with three on franchise agreements, it said on Monday just after the market opened. 

Singapore is 3rd in Asia-Pac for nurturing women entrepreneurs

Singapore ranked third in the Asia-Pacific in fostering growth for women entrepreneurs, though its progress between 2017 and 2019 was outpaced by several other cities around the world, according to a study by US tech giant Dell.

Singapore shares dip 0.3% on Monday

Investors in Asia were looking to the deluge of Chinese data releases on Monday for indicators of the impact that the re-escalation of trade tensions with the US had on China's economy. The fact that the figures either met or beat expectations saw investors mostly relieved. The Straits Times Index (STI) dropped 9.39 points or 0.3 per cent to close at 3,347.95 on Monday.

DBS downgrades full-year Singapore growth forecast to 0.7%, OCBC lowers it to 0-1%

Singapore appoints 3 new High Court judges and one international judge

Indonesia posts smaller-than-expected US$200m trade surplus in June

Toxic employers face jail as South Korea tackles workplace bullying

Nike supplier pivots away from Vietnam after exiting China

Foxconn billionare Gou won’t vie for Taiwan’s presidency after all

Jul 15, 2019
E-wallet operators set sights on digital banking space

Jul 15, 2019
Junior miner, bullion-linked ETF on SGX rally on gold rush

Jul 15, 2019
Accrelist turns around with final facelift

Jul 15, 2019
1 in 3 Singaporeans do not invest, most financially unprepared for retirement: OCBC survey

SGX considers volatility controls for pre-open and pre-close trading

Developers sell 821 private homes in June, 26% higher on year, down 14% from May: URA data

DBS downgrades full-year Singapore growth forecast to 0.7%, OCBC lowers it to 0-1%

