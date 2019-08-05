You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mon, Aug 05, 2019 - 6:30 PM

doc76j30a9dz4xb93j3l0k_doc76fe0shqrno8rebh42f.jpg
Shares of Singapore banks were hit on Monday amid a broader market selloff, on a cocktail of escalating trade tensions between the US and China and intensifying unrest in Hong Kong.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Stories you may have missed

Singapore bank shares hit over mounting unrest in Hong Kong, escalating trade war

SHARES of Singapore banks were hit on Monday amid a broader market selloff, on a cocktail of escalating trade tensions between the US and China and intensifying unrest in Hong Kong.

 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

 

MAS consultation paper sets out new requirements to curb market abuse

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is seeking to impose new requirements on financial institutions (FIs) in Singapore to improve controls and facilitate investigations in market abuse cases.

HSBC to slash thousands of jobs after CEO's shock ousting: WSJ

[HONG KONG] HSBC Holdings plans to slash thousands of jobs and slow investment spending after the surprise ouster of chief executive officer John Flint, the Wall Street Journal reported.

ComfortDelGro moves into prime mover leasing market, ties up with logistics tech startup Haulio

COMFORTDELGRO is moving into the heavy vehicle leasing business with the addition of five prime movers to its rental fleet. The five prime movers have been leased out to Haulio, a logistics tech startup that ComfortDelGro invested in through its US$100 million corporate venture capital fund.

Hong Kong flight disruptions to increase: airport strike update

[HONG KONG] Disruptions to flights in and out of Hong Kong are set to worsen on Monday after protesters coordinated strikes to bring the city to a standstill.

The STI today

Singapore shares shed 2% on yuan weakness, trade war escalation

It was a bad start to the nation’s birthday week for the Singapore market, as the Chinese yuan fell and regional markets reacted to the US-China trade war escalation.

Government & Economy

Beijing officials to address Hong Kong unrest

Google, UOB aim to train SMEs to use digital tools for business issues

Yuan’s slump puts Asia's rate-cutting central banks on alert

India rupee falls most in 2019 as Kashmir adds to yuan woes

India scraps special status for Kashmir amid crackdown

Singapore tourism receipts in Q1 fell 4.8% amid global economic uncertainty

Editor's Choice

file76ahahrhaat9dvcedmt.jpg
Aug 5, 2019
Global

Low rates posing a challenge for long-term portfolios

file758uj7i5tu1i3nwf6x4.jpg
Aug 5, 2019
ASEAN Business

Engaging tomorrow's customers: The opportunity in Asean

BT_20190805_KRTOWERS_3854150.jpg
Aug 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

US fund manager in exclusive due diligence for Bugis Junction Towers

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

AK_ocbc_0508.jpg
Aug 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore bank shares hit over mounting unrest in Hong Kong, escalating trade war

Aug 5, 2019
Banking & Finance

MAS consultation paper sets out new requirements to curb market abuse

file76iuxzip1rm15zrec32n.jpg
Aug 5, 2019
Banking & Finance

HSBC to slash thousands of jobs after CEO's shock ousting: WSJ

Aug 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

ComfortDelGro moves into prime mover leasing market, ties up with logistics tech startup Haulio

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly