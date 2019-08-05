Shares of Singapore banks were hit on Monday amid a broader market selloff, on a cocktail of escalating trade tensions between the US and China and intensifying unrest in Hong Kong.

SHARES of Singapore banks were hit on Monday amid a broader market selloff, on a cocktail of escalating trade tensions between the US and China and intensifying unrest in Hong Kong.

MAS consultation paper sets out new requirements to curb market abuse

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is seeking to impose new requirements on financial institutions (FIs) in Singapore to improve controls and facilitate investigations in market abuse cases.

HSBC to slash thousands of jobs after CEO's shock ousting: WSJ

[HONG KONG] HSBC Holdings plans to slash thousands of jobs and slow investment spending after the surprise ouster of chief executive officer John Flint, the Wall Street Journal reported.

ComfortDelGro moves into prime mover leasing market, ties up with logistics tech startup Haulio

COMFORTDELGRO is moving into the heavy vehicle leasing business with the addition of five prime movers to its rental fleet. The five prime movers have been leased out to Haulio, a logistics tech startup that ComfortDelGro invested in through its US$100 million corporate venture capital fund.

Hong Kong flight disruptions to increase: airport strike update

[HONG KONG] Disruptions to flights in and out of Hong Kong are set to worsen on Monday after protesters coordinated strikes to bring the city to a standstill.

Singapore shares shed 2% on yuan weakness, trade war escalation

It was a bad start to the nation’s birthday week for the Singapore market, as the Chinese yuan fell and regional markets reacted to the US-China trade war escalation.