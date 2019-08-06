You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Tue, Aug 06, 2019 - 6:39 PM

The startup, which is asking the court for a six-month moratorium to restructure its debt, also has outstanding leases for three units at Boon Leat Terrace for its supermarket habitat and its premises at Blk 2 Tampines Logis Park.
honestbee faces S$6m of demands, owes at least US$209m: court documents

CPF, loan rule changes reinvigorates HDB resale market: OrangeTee

SOME 564 HDB flats that were 40 years old and above were sold in May-June this year, a 40 per cent surge from 403 units in the year-ago period, while resale transactions for flats between 30 and 40 years old rose 10.4 per cent to 1,219 units.

Valuation of unlisted assets in GIC, Temasek updated yearly: Lawrence Wong

SECOND Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong said  the valuations are regularly updated and are in line with accounting standards, including testing for any potential impairment.

'Premature to speculate' about downturn support: Josephine Teo

NOTING that Singapore's current economic situation and outlook are very different from those of recent downturns such as the Global Financial Crisis, Manpower Minister Josephine Teo said that the government's approach is to assess the causes of any downturn: whether they are cyclical, structural or both.

Singapore, Malaysia among exporters most at risk in US-China trade war: Fitch Solutions

MANY of these exporters are deeply integrated with China’s supply chains, supplying electronics, parts and machinery as inputs for Chinese factories, which then assemble and re-export electronic products to the US and other global markets.

10 largest healthcare stocks on SGX average 5.7% YTD return

GOING by SGX data on Tuesday, the three best performing healthcare stocks are ISEC Healthcare, Health Management International (HMI) and Singapore O&G – which averaged a total return of 31.2 per cent over the same period.

S'pore shares pare losses to close down 0.8% on China's yuan moves

THE Straits Times Index dropped as much as 1.6 per cent, a nearly two-month low, but regained ground steadily over the session to close at 3,170.47, lower by 24.04 points or 0.75 per cent. 

 

Goldman sees no trade deal before 2020 US election, now expects 3 rate cuts

Britain ready and willing to do a Brexit deal: government source

Hong Kong protests: China says its military will defend every part of its territory

Masked Hong Kong protesters hold rare press conference

