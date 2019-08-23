Singapore inflation cooled below expectations in July, prompting the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to ease its full-year outlook slightly, according to data released on Friday.

July price increase the slowest in 3 years; MAS tweaks core inflation outlook

Demand for tech jobs in Singapore grew 20% over last year: report

The demand for technology jobs in Singapore rose by 20 per cent in the last 12 months, according to a recent Salary Benchmark 2019 report released by recruiting firm Michael Page.

US$3.7m claim against unit to hit Baker Tech's profitability

Oilfield services provider Baker Technology on Friday said that a claim of about US$3.7 million against its subsidiary, CH Offshore, will have a material impact on the company's cash reserves and profitability for the current financial year.

Sakae warns of fiscal 2019 loss on S$3.2m impairment charge

Sakae Holdings expects to record a loss for the financial year ended June 30, largely from a goodwill impairment of S$3.2 million in connection with its purchase of a 51 per cent equity interest in Cocosa Export.

Cordlife extends presence to Bangladesh with appointment of marketing agent

Mainboard-listed Cordlife Group said on Friday that its subsidiary Cordlife Sciences (India) has appointed Cordcell Bangladesh as its marketing agent to extend its presence to Bangladesh.

Frasers Property to redeem S$600m 4.88% perpetual bonds on Sept 24

Frasers Property said on Friday that it is redeeming S$600 million of 4.88 per cent subordinated perpetual bonds issued in 2014 that were also the biggest sale that year.

The STI Today

Singapore shares fall on Friday, down 0.2% on the week

Similar to previous sessions, markets in Asia traded cautiously as investors geared up to US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell's speech in Jackson Hole. That being said, equities here fared worse than most of the region's key markets, weighed down by financials and effects from counters going ex-dividend on Friday. Singapore's Straits Times Index (STI) ended the week at 3,110.35, down 17.39 points or 0.6 per cent.