Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed
Mon, Aug 26, 2019 - 6:31 PM

Singapore manufacturing output dips 0.4% in July, beating forecasts

Singapore’s factory output declined 0.4 per cent in July from a year ago, beating economist forecasts of a drop of 5.8 per cent despite remaining in negative territory for the third consecutive month.

Cityneon bags investment from Singapore's EDBI; to open new creative office here

Cityneon Holdings has snagged a strategic investment from EDBI, the investment arm of the Singapore Economic Development Board, the company announced on Monday morning without disclosing the amount.

Ride-hailing firm Grab plans major investment in Vietnam

Singapore-based ride-hailing firm Grab is set to invest "several hundred million dollars" in Vietnam where the company sees its next major growth market, just weeks after it unveiled a US$2 billion plan in Indonesia.

SIA bans some models of 15-inch MacBook Pro from flights

Singapore Airlines (SIA) has banned a few models of 15-inch MacBook Pro laptops from all of its flights after Apple recalled those models of older generation devices.

Alita Resources' lenders extend standstill again over A$40m loan default

The lenders of lithium miner Alita Resources have further extended the standstill period for a secured A$40 million loan (S$37.4 million) until 7pm on Aug 29.

Keppel Infrastructure Trust unit Basslink's under-sea cable out of service until Tuesday

Basslink, an Australian subsidiary of mainboard-listed Keppel Infrastructure Trust (KIT), experienced a trip in its under-sea electricity cable on Saturday morning.

The STI Today

Singapore shares drop 1.5% on Monday; in the red for 2019

Monday's performance in Asia's equity markets was expected after trade tensions between the US and China kicked into overdrive during the weekend. Its impact was felt in Singapore, with the local benchmark now posting losses on the year.

Government & Economy

Nearly 100 companies move to Netherlands ahead of Brexit: Dutch agency

Trump says China called, requested to restart trade talks

Apple’s US$44b drop shows growing cost of reliance on China

Indonesian president unveils site of new capital on Borneo island

Top China trade negotiator calls for calm as Trump tensions grow

