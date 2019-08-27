Changi Airport’s longtime tenant, DFS Group, is exiting its duty-free liquor and tobacco concession operations in June 2020 to make way for a new operator after nearly 40 years of business there.

Changi Airport’s longtime tenant, DFS Group, is exiting its duty-free liquor and tobacco concession operations in June 2020 to make way for a new operator after nearly 40 years of business there.

honestbee gets 30-day debt stay extension; some creditors oppose bid

A Singapore High Court has granted honestbee another month of court protection on Tuesday, so that the embattled startup can refine its application seeking a six-month debt moratorium from its creditors.

CEO's buyout offer for Delong 'not fair but reasonable': IFA

The S$7-per-share revived cash offer for steelmaker Delong Holdings is "not fair but reasonable", the appointed independent financial adviser (IFA), PricewaterhouseCoopers Corporate Finance (PwCCF), said on Tuesday morning.

Singapore services business receipts up 2.8% in Q2

Singapore's services industries are still seeing their takings rise year on year, though at a slowing pace, according to second quarter data from the Department of Statistics on Tuesday.

Singapore faces rising tide of bad debt with record bonds maturing

Singapore firms are likely to see more soured debt as the trade-reliant economy takes a hit from US-China tensions. That's the view of debt restructuring experts, for whom more bad debt could mean increased business.

Court approves OUE C-Reit, H-Trust merger; updated timetable released

The court has sanctioned the proposed merger of OUE Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (C-Reit) and OUE Hospitality Trust (H-Trust), which will take place via a trust scheme of arrangement.

Singapore was top destination for Hong Kong real estate investors in H1: report

Lured by Singapore’s stable political environment and relatively strong office rentals, Hong Kong investors pumped a total of US$1.4 billion into the Republic’s real estate in the first half of 2019.

Singapore shares edge up 0.1% on Tuesday as investors remain cautious

US and China may have moved to allay concerns that trade tensions were hitting fever pitch but investors preferred to be cautiously optimistic, taking those developments with a pinch of salt. The Straits Times Index (STI) opened slightly higher and for the most part, stayed that way to close at 3,067.52, up 2.19 points or 0.1 per cent.