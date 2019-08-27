You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed
Tue, Aug 27, 2019 - 6:30 PM

nz_dfs_270898.jpg
Changi Airport’s longtime tenant, DFS Group, is exiting its duty-free liquor and tobacco concession operations in June 2020 to make way for a new operator after nearly 40 years of business there.
PHOTO: ST FILE

DFS to close Changi Airport liquor, tobacco stores

Changi Airport’s longtime tenant, DFS Group, is exiting its duty-free liquor and tobacco concession operations in June 2020 to make way for a new operator after nearly 40 years of business there.

honestbee gets 30-day debt stay extension; some creditors oppose bid

A Singapore High Court has granted honestbee another month of court protection on Tuesday, so that the embattled startup can refine its application seeking a six-month debt moratorium from its creditors.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

CEO's buyout offer for Delong 'not fair but reasonable': IFA

The S$7-per-share revived cash offer for steelmaker Delong Holdings is "not fair but reasonable", the appointed independent financial adviser (IFA), PricewaterhouseCoopers Corporate Finance (PwCCF), said on Tuesday morning.

Singapore services business receipts up 2.8% in Q2

Singapore's services industries are still seeing their takings rise year on year, though at a slowing pace, according to second quarter data from the Department of Statistics on Tuesday.

Singapore faces rising tide of bad debt with record bonds maturing

Singapore firms are likely to see more soured debt as the trade-reliant economy takes a hit from US-China tensions. That's the view of debt restructuring experts, for whom more bad debt could mean increased business.

Court approves OUE C-Reit, H-Trust merger; updated timetable released

The court has sanctioned the proposed merger of OUE Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (C-Reit) and OUE Hospitality Trust (H-Trust), which will take place via a trust scheme of arrangement.

Singapore was top destination for Hong Kong real estate investors in H1: report

Lured by Singapore’s stable political environment and relatively strong office rentals, Hong Kong investors pumped a total of US$1.4 billion into the Republic’s real estate in the first half of 2019.

The STI Today

Singapore shares edge up 0.1% on Tuesday as investors remain cautious

US and China may have moved to allay concerns that trade tensions were hitting fever pitch but investors preferred to be cautiously optimistic, taking those developments with a pinch of salt. The Straits Times Index (STI) opened slightly higher and for the most part, stayed that way to close at 3,067.52, up 2.19 points or 0.1 per cent.

Government & Economy

CEO of Malaysia’s RM301.4b state fund is leaving: source

30 years after Berlin Wall fell, dashed hopes boost far-right

Thai tycoon goes on ad blitz calling for end to Hong Kong unrest

Liberia ex-central bank officials plead not guilty in graft scandal

Singapore services business receipts up 2.8% in Q2

India gets US$24b windfall from RBI to spur growth

Editor's Choice

nz_sghome_270821.jpg
Aug 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

S-Reits' robust yields in low-rate environment keep investors hooked

BT_20190827_AGWRAP27KTVA_3874157.jpg
Aug 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Asia stocks bleed as US, China drop the gloves

nz_hph_270822.jpg
Aug 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Battered STI counters spur talk of shuffle in next index review

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

nz_dfs_270898.jpg
Aug 27, 2019
Consumer

DFS to close Changi Airport liquor, tobacco stores; some 500 affected staff offered options

nz_business_270819.jpg
Aug 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore services business receipts up 2.8% in Q2

nz_skyline_270850.jpg
Aug 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore faces rising tide of bad debt with record bonds maturing

Aug 27, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Linde breaks ground on US$1.4b Jurong plant expansion

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly