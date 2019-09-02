You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mon, Sep 02, 2019 - 6:39 PM

Tycoon Oei Hong Leong (left) is facing off against the chairman of Raffles Education Chew Hua Seng (right) in the High Court, over an alleged promise by Mr Chew to procure a buyer for Mr Oei's shares in the mainboard-listed education provider.
Tycoon Oei Hong Leong, Raffles Edu chairman Chew Hua Seng in courtroom showdown

TYCOON Oei Hong Leong is facing off against the chairman of Raffles Education Chew Hua Seng in the High Court, over an alleged promise by Mr Chew to procure a buyer for Mr Oei's shares in the mainboard-listed education provider.

 

Singapore's CPF sees 6.6% growth in assets, bucks global downtrend among top pension funds

SINGAPORE’S Central Provident Fund (CPF) bucked the overall global decline in assets under management (AUM), with its total assets growing 6.6 per cent to US$287 billion last year from US$269.1 billion in 2017.

Tech@SG scheme will require firms to meet venture-capital terms

THE upcoming Tech@SG scheme for fast-growth tech companies, which will facilitate the entry of foreign "core team members" to Singapore, will require qualifying firms to have secured more than US$10 million in venture capital (VC) funding cumulatively, and have received funding from a programme-recognised VC in the past 36 months.

IRAS tax collection up 4.4% to S$52.4b in fiscal 2018/2019

THE increase was underpinned by Singapore’s 3.2 per cent economic expansion in 2018, IRAS said on Monday in its annual report. 

DBS to roll out ETFs for retail investors by end of third quarter

DBS will be extending its robo-investment platform digiPortfolio to retail investors with the launch of two portfolios comprising Singapore and UK-listed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) by the end of the third quarter.

BreadTalk to buy food-court operator Food Junction for S$80m

BREADTALK announced on Monday morning that its wholly owned subsidiary, Topwin Investment Holding, had on Aug 30 entered into a sale and purchase agreement for the proposed acquisition of FJM from Food Junction Holdings.

Singapore shares retreat 0.8% on Monday as new tariffs kick in

THE Straits Times Index posted a 0.76 per cent or 23.56 point drop to close at 3,082.96

 

