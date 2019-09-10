You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Tue, Sep 10, 2019 - 6:52 PM

Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations S Iswaran (center) speaking at the official launch of the EU-Singapore Business Roundtable in Brussels, Sept 9, with BusinessEurope director general Markus Beyrer (left) and Singapore's Ambassador to Belgium Jaya Ratnam (right).

EU-Singapore FTA particularly helpful to SMEs: Iswaran

THE European Union-Singapore Free Trade Agreement (EUSFTA) will be particularly helpful to small and medium enterprises (SMEs), Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations S Iswaran said at a business reception in Brussels.

 

Singapore condo resale prices hold steady in August, sales volume down: SRX

SINGAPORE resale condominium and apartment prices remain unchanged for the month of August, while volume of sales fell, according to monthly figures from real estate portal SRX Property released on Tuesday.

Singapore telcos could make up to US$510m from 5G by 2025: report

SINGAPORE will lead its South-east Asian neighbours in fifth-generation (5G) mobile technology adoption in the next decade, an industry report said, with telecom operators expected to grow revenues on enterprise business.

LTA awards two contracts worth S$740m to build 5 MRT stations on Jurong Region Line

THE five stations are Choa Chu Kang, Choa Chu Kang West, Tengah, Hong Kah and Corporation stations and construction works are expected to start next year and slated for completion in 2026.

Singapore telehealth startup inks deal with Bao Minh, one of Vietnam's largest insurers

THIS partnership will bring online healthcare services to more than seven million of Bao Minh’s customers in Vietnam, which is slated to be the most comprehensive digital healthcare service to be launched in the country

Singapore shares add 0.3% on Tuesday as Asia saw a mixed session

THE Straits Times Index (STI) added 9.38 points or 0.3 per cent to finish at 3,155.71 on Tuesday.

 

Seeking support, HK's Joshua Wong meets German foreign minister

Thai opposition calls on Cabinet member to clear his name

Thailand keeps value-added tax at 7% for another year

How the ECB could boost the eurozone economy

German orthopaedic implant maker Syntellix opens first overseas facility in Singapore

Law firm Withers KhattarWong hires funds team headed by Daniel Yong

