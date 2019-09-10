You are here
Daily Debrief: What Happened Today
Stories you might have missed
EU-Singapore FTA particularly helpful to SMEs: Iswaran
THE European Union-Singapore Free Trade Agreement (EUSFTA) will be particularly helpful to small and medium enterprises (SMEs), Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations S Iswaran said at a business reception in Brussels.
Singapore condo resale prices hold steady in August, sales volume down: SRX
SINGAPORE resale condominium and apartment prices remain unchanged for the month of August, while volume of sales fell, according to monthly figures from real estate portal SRX Property released on Tuesday.
Singapore telcos could make up to US$510m from 5G by 2025: report
SINGAPORE will lead its South-east Asian neighbours in fifth-generation (5G) mobile technology adoption in the next decade, an industry report said, with telecom operators expected to grow revenues on enterprise business.
LTA awards two contracts worth S$740m to build 5 MRT stations on Jurong Region Line
THE five stations are Choa Chu Kang, Choa Chu Kang West, Tengah, Hong Kah and Corporation stations and construction works are expected to start next year and slated for completion in 2026.
Singapore telehealth startup inks deal with Bao Minh, one of Vietnam's largest insurers
THIS partnership will bring online healthcare services to more than seven million of Bao Minh’s customers in Vietnam, which is slated to be the most comprehensive digital healthcare service to be launched in the country
The STI today
Singapore shares add 0.3% on Tuesday as Asia saw a mixed session
THE Straits Times Index (STI) added 9.38 points or 0.3 per cent to finish at 3,155.71 on Tuesday.