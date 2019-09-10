You are here

LTA awards two contracts worth S$740m to build 5 MRT stations on Jurong Region Line

Tue, Sep 10, 2019 - 12:27 PM

BP_LTA_100919_64.jpg
The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has awarded two contracts worth S$739.5 million to construct five MRT stations on the Jurong Region Line (JRL).
PHOTO: ST FILE

[SINGAPORE] The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has awarded two contracts worth S$739.5 million to construct five MRT stations on the Jurong Region Line (JRL).

The five stations are Choa Chu Kang, Choa Chu Kang West, Tengah, Hong Kah and Corporation stations, the LTA said on Tuesday.

Construction works are expected to start next year and slated for completion in 2026.

The stations will form part of JRL, Singapore's seventh MRT line, set to open in three stages from 2026. Comprising 24 stations, the line was announced last year to improve connectivity in the Jurong area, with the aim to boost the area's transformation into a second Central Business District.

The LTA said the contract to design and construct three stations - Choa Chu Kang, Choa Chu Kang West and Tengah stations - as well as a 4.3km viaduct linking them, was awarded to Shanghai Tunnel Engineering for S$465.2 million.

The works include integrating the existing Choa Chu Kang station on the North-South Line into the JRL.

The other two stations, Hong Kah and Corporation stations, together with a 3.4km viaduct between them, will be built jointly by Eng Lee Engineering and Wai Fong Construction, two local construction companies, at a contract value of S$274.3 million.

In the statement, the LTA said the companies have established track records of railway projects - Shanghai Tunnel was involved in the Circle Line, Downtown Line, Tuas West Extension and stations on the upcoming Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL); Wai Fong Construction is likewise engaged in the building of the Tanjong Rhu station and tunnels on the TEL.

The medium-capacity JRL is forecast to serve more than 500,000 daily commuters in the long term when the area's planned projects are fully realised, the LTA said.

THE STRAITS TIMES

