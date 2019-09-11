You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Wed, Sep 11, 2019 - 6:30 PM

Mr Lim was previously the group president of GIC Private Limited from 2007 and 2016, and subsequently adviser to GIC’s group executive committee until March 2019.
Lim Siong Guan joins Razer's fintech arm as advisory board member

“RECOGNISED globally as a thought leader in the global financial services industry, Mr Lim’s vast experience and extensive network will add tremendous value and unparalleled insights to Razer Fintech,” the company said in a media statement on Wednesday.

 

Grab in talks to merge Indonesian payment firms to overtake Gojek: sources

SOFTBANK-backed ride hailer Grab is in talks to merge OVO, an Indonesian digital payments firm in which it owns shares, with an Ant Financial-backed local peer to build heft and power ahead of archrival Gojek, people familiar with the matter said.

DBS launches first multi-tier financing facility on logistics blockchain platform

WITH this technology, trade financing can be provided in 24 hours, compared with the weeks and months using the traditional paper-based approach, said DBS.

Another GCB on Belmont Rd for auction in mortgagee sale, with S$20m guide price

THE freehold, two-storey property has a pool, a large basement entertainment area, as well as parking space for several cars. It is about eight minutes’ walk from the Holland Village MRT station.

Temasek, KKR competing to buy stake in Philippine hospitals group: sources

THE unit, which operates 14 hospitals, many of which are among the largest and most modern in the Philippines, had attracted interest from more than a dozen investors.

Singapore shares soar 1.6% in risk-on Wednesday session

THE Straits Times Index (STI) moved ahead from the opening bell, eventually settling at 3,204.52 on Wednesday, gaining 48.81 points or 1.6 per cent.

 

JPMorgan tells staff: Make it clear Hong Kong, Taiwan are part of China

China exempts 16 types of US goods from additional tariffs

California passes landmark bill to remake gig economy

Israeli economic growth overshadows struggles of working poor

Philippines' Duterte says Xi offering gas deal if arbitration case ignored

Analysts in maiden SMU survey see US and euro zone in recession by 2022

Sep 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

Most financial institutions cut or hold fixed-deposit rates steady

Sep 11, 2019
Real Estate

Sycamore Tree saga: trade creditor throws spanner in the works

Sep 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore, Asean telcos stand to make billions from 5G: Report

Sep 11, 2019
Real Estate

Fewer condos, HDB flats leased in August but rents largely steady: SRX data

Sep 11, 2019
Real Estate

Jervois Road GCB up for sale with S$38.8m guide price

Sep 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

More crazy-rich Asians consider ESG factors when investing: poll

Sep 11, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Olam, Isetan, Delong, China Kangda, Star Pharmaceutical

