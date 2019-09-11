You are here
Daily Debrief: What Happened Today
Lim Siong Guan joins Razer's fintech arm as advisory board member
“RECOGNISED globally as a thought leader in the global financial services industry, Mr Lim’s vast experience and extensive network will add tremendous value and unparalleled insights to Razer Fintech,” the company said in a media statement on Wednesday.
Grab in talks to merge Indonesian payment firms to overtake Gojek: sources
SOFTBANK-backed ride hailer Grab is in talks to merge OVO, an Indonesian digital payments firm in which it owns shares, with an Ant Financial-backed local peer to build heft and power ahead of archrival Gojek, people familiar with the matter said.
DBS launches first multi-tier financing facility on logistics blockchain platform
WITH this technology, trade financing can be provided in 24 hours, compared with the weeks and months using the traditional paper-based approach, said DBS.
Another GCB on Belmont Rd for auction in mortgagee sale, with S$20m guide price
THE freehold, two-storey property has a pool, a large basement entertainment area, as well as parking space for several cars. It is about eight minutes’ walk from the Holland Village MRT station.
Temasek, KKR competing to buy stake in Philippine hospitals group: sources
THE unit, which operates 14 hospitals, many of which are among the largest and most modern in the Philippines, had attracted interest from more than a dozen investors.
The STI today
Singapore shares soar 1.6% in risk-on Wednesday session
THE Straits Times Index (STI) moved ahead from the opening bell, eventually settling at 3,204.52 on Wednesday, gaining 48.81 points or 1.6 per cent.