TREK 2000 International’s chairman emeritus Henn Tan - the inventor of ThumbDrive - and three former officers were each slapped on Wednesday with three to 16 charges including those of falsification and cheating independent auditors that financial statements had been properly drawn up.

Stories you might have missed

Trek 2000’s Henn Tan, 3 others charged with falsification, cheating, among others

TREK 2000 International’s chairman emeritus Henn Tan - the inventor of ThumbDrive - and three former officers were each slapped on Wednesday with three to 16 charges including those of falsification and cheating independent auditors that financial statements had been properly drawn up.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

GuocoLand breaks ground for Chongqing 18 Steps project

CHONGQING 18 Steps comprises residential and commercial components with a total gross floor area (GFA) spanning 341,000 square metres (sq m).

DBS eyes 3.5m PayLah! e-wallet users by 2023

TO achieve its target, the bank will roll out new initiatives to expand its DBS PayLah! wallet functionalities over the course of 2020, which include introducing payment touchpoints across the region and ramping up platform partnerships, said DBS.

MAS likely to slow pace of Singdollar appreciation to 0.5%: OCBC

"OUR base case scenario is for the MAS to ease its monetary policy stance by reducing the slope of the S$NEER (Singapore dollar nominal effective exchange rate) policy band from the currently estimated +1 per cent per annum appreciation path to +0.5 per cent per annum. We expect no change in the width and centre of the policy band," the analysts said.

Temasek's SGX-listed trusts averaged 42.2% return in 3 years; DBS is portfolio's top performer

THIS brought the five-year and 10-year total returns to 67.4 per cent and 82.7 per cent respectively for the 10 trusts, the Singapore Exchange (SGX) said on Tuesday evening in a report on Temasek’s investments.

The STI today

Singapore shares fall 0.9% on Trump impeachment bid, trade tensions

THE Straits Times Index (STI) ended in the red on Wednesday, slumping 0.6 per cent at the open before slipping further during the day to close at 3,125.82, down 0.94 per cent or 29.64 points.