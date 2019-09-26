You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Thu, Sep 26, 2019 - 6:39 PM

The grocery startup, which is currently seeking court protection from its creditors, suffered an unaudited net loss of US$98.7 million for its full financial year in 2018.
Distressed honestbee burned through US$6.3m monthly in H1 2019

EMBATTLED honestbee incurred an unaudited net loss of US$38.1 million in the first half of 2019 while burning through US$6.3 million per month on average.

 

Singapore factory output plunges by 8% in August, dashing hopes of recovery

INDUSTRIAL production was dragged down by the struggling electronics sector, according to statistics released by the Economic Development Board on Thursday.

Singtel edges out Grab in attracting deposits as digital banks: CGS-CIMB

MORE customers may be willing to park money with Singtel than Grab, a CGS-CIMB report showed, with the brokerage estimating that 4-11 per cent of deposits from the domestic banking unit are at risk from being taken from incumbent banks, and absorbed by the upcoming new digital banks in Singapore.

Grab says Uber acquisition not in breach of competition laws as Malaysia watchdog steps up probe

A Grab spokesman said the company proceeded with the Uber acquisition "in the good faith belief that the acquisition will create more efficiencies and benefits for the public in the e-hailing sector".

Gojek takes on Netflix with video-streaming platform Goplay

INDONESIAN ride-hailing and payments firm Gojek launched a video-streaming service featuring original movies and TV shows on Thursday, as the firm makes a big push into online content in South-east Asia’s largest economy, its entertainment chief said.

Singapore stocks close flat as factory output slump caps gains

THE Straits Times Index closed unchanged at 3,125.81, down just 0.01 point, after spending the final hour of trading teeteering in and out of the red.

 

Hong Kong protests threaten billionaires' ties with Beijing

ECB board member's departure highlights deep split over stimulus

Hong Kong protests threaten tycoons' ties with Beijing

Chinese tour groups to Hong Kong plunge 86% for Golden Week

Indonesia braces for more violence after law-change protests

At least one dead after strong quake rocks eastern Indonesia

